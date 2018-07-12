Here’s Your First Glimpse At Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world yesterday and gave us a glimpse of their bundle of joy already! See the beauty, below, and keep scrolling for her fabulous maternity/birth announcement photos.

The couple also debuted a new track dedicated to baby Kulture. Hit the play button, below:

