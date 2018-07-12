CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Here’s Your First Glimpse At Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus

1 reads
Leave a comment
Birthday Bash 2018

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl Kulture Kiari Cephus into the world yesterday and gave us a glimpse of their bundle of joy already! See the beauty, below, and keep scrolling for her fabulous maternity/birth announcement photos.

07/10/18 👼🏽💕 @iamcardib @offsetyrn #kulturekiaricephus #cardib

A post shared by the real Kulture page 💕 (@_kulturebardi) on

Kulture :’)…no better feeling ❤️🌸

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18🎀🌸 @offsetyrn

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

The couple also debuted a new track dedicated to baby Kulture. Hit the play button, below:

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Birthday Bash 2018

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

12 photos Launch gallery

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Continue reading Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Photos: Cardi B Looked Stunning At Her #BardiBabyShower

Here’s Your First Glimpse At Baby Kulture Kiari Cephus was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close