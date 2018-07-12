CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping Issue Are Going Viral

She has a point.

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-INTERNET-TWITTER

Source: EMMANUEL DUNAND / Getty

Ellen Rose Ford (@hellenorosevelt) got pissed off this week and it resulted in the start to a very important conversation with her followers. While online shopping, Ellen noticed she is constantly forced to choose “male” or “female,” in some cases before she even enters the store, and it set her off. With good reason.

First off, she discussed numbers.

Next, she made it clear that she, alone, knows what she likes, so screw your suggestions.

Finally, she ended her rant the best way she knew how—with a big “f*ck you.”

Needless to say, Ellen’s tweets made a splash…see some reactions below.

So, where do you land on the issue? Let us know.

Tot Living By Haute Living Celebrates Asahd's First Birthday With Cybex

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day

13 photos Launch gallery

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day

Continue reading Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father’s Day

Dad Goals: These Celebrities Had The Most Lit Father's Day

Your favorite entertainers take a break from the limelight to honor dads everywhere!

This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping Issue Are Going Viral was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 9 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 10 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 12 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close