This Woman’s Tweets About A Common Online Shopping Issue Are Going Viral

While online shopping, Ellen noticed she is constantly forced to choose "male" or "female," in some cases before she even enters the store, and it set her off.

dear online clothing stores, if you make me choose male or female before entering your store or signing up for your newsletter, you are cutting yourself off from revenue from ppl like me. — Ellen Rose Ford (@hellenorosevelt) July 11, 2018

i shop on both sides, you shouldnta made sides to begin with, i dont need your style suggestions, and theres no way im going back to your brand — Ellen Rose Ford (@hellenorosevelt) July 11, 2018

I bet you the average person would own clothing with both feminine and masculine attributes if stopped making everyone take sides. boys like pink tee shirts unironically. you called them boyfriend jeans and charged more. fuck you.

love, ellen — Ellen Rose Ford (@hellenorosevelt) July 11, 2018

should they just put everything in a neutral category? genuinely curious not trying to be sassy or anything just wanna learn more and be open minded! 💖 — mattie//16 DAYS TO PANIC (@dodiessunflower) July 12, 2018

Great point that I never considered. — Connie (@ButchandSissy) July 12, 2018

If that was what most stores did the majority of people would likely be confused where to go for their preferred style of clothing and end up just bothering the staff about where to go. Is it just the signs or is it the fact that clothing is divided by gender? — Vinny (@TheRealWarioMan) July 12, 2018

I hate that gender neutral or unisex clothing can automatically mean masculine. My favorite thing about doing button ups right now is that you can dress them up to be masculine or feminine. I’m excited to do some photoshoots that show different looks that are all beautiful. — The Button Brigade (@thebuttonbrigad) July 11, 2018

