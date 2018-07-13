CLOSE
Erica Campbell Reveals Devastating Loss: I Suffered A Miscarriage

Watch this exclusive clip from an upcoming episode of "We're The Campbells."

Behind Erica Campbell’s smile are pains she has never revealed to the world. On an upcoming episode of We’re The Campbells, the Gospel star reveals she suffered a miscarriage while trying to conceive a boy.

“It was a tubal pregnancy,’ she revealed while shopping with her friend Lisa. “There’s so many feelings with going along with having a miscarriage and it’s not always easy to explain, but I do think women should talk about it more because once a mom finds out she’s having a baby, you fall in love with your baby before you even see it. And that’s the hardest part, falling out of love.”

To Erica’s surprise, Lisa had also suffered a similar situation. “I don’t think I grieved this,” Lisa said. She struggled to deal with watching her two sisters both have twins. “When I first found out, it definitely hurt. It wasn’t that I wasn’t happy. It was just like, this is something I’ve been praying for.’

We’re The Campbells continues to tackle societal issues in ways that reality TV often leaves on the cutting room floor. Recently, Erica’s daughter recently Krista Nicole Campbell revealed she had been bullied because of her dark skin leading to a viral moment that remind us the affects of colorism.

We’re the Campbells airs Tuesday’s at 8/C on TV One.

