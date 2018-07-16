Everything We Know About The Father Gunned Down By Chicago Cop

The man reportedly shot in the back and killed by a Chicago police officer Saturday on the city’s South Side was named Tommy, but those who knew the local barber called him “Snoop,” witnesses told Chicago Sun Times reporter Nader Issa.

SEE ALSO: Fatal Chicago Police Shooting Of Maurice Granton Jr. Disputed By Victim’s Family

“He was cool, laid back, very intelligent,” said Gloria Rainge, who had been a regular customer of the barber for five years and watched him get gunned down. Another customer recalled that Snoop would bring his 5-year-old daughter everywhere—fortunately, she wasn’t with her father on Saturday.

A very large crowd is gathering at 71st/Chappel, where Chicago Police say they shot and killed a person this evening. It's hard to put in words how tense the scene is. Witnesses say a female officer shot the man in the back while he was running away. He was a local barber. pic.twitter.com/aaV6smY07V — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

Police officers on patrol in the South Shore neighborhood became suspicious of the man because he was “exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” the Chicago Police Department said, according to USA Today. They observed something that could have been a weapon in his pants. When the cops approached to investigate, he pushed their hands away and fled while reaching for the weapon. Investigators recovered a semiautomatic gun at the scene. He did not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.

However, witnesses gave a different account.

The man’s gun was holstered, but he didn’t try to reach for it while running away from the confrontation. It all started when the officers told him to stop selling loose cigarettes, which he denied doing. He was handing a few cigarettes to his aunt. He ran away after the argument started with the cops. A female officer shot him in the back.

Protesters gathered at the scene shortly after the shooting. Demonstrators threw rocks and bottles at officers, who responded by scuffling with the protesters, the newspaper said.

Here's more of the scuffle between Chicago Police officers and protestors at the scene where an officer shot and killed a man. pic.twitter.com/iwObeD4cvH — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

“Who do you serve? Who do you protect?” many in the crowd chanted.

“We ain’t trying to hurt nobody. We just trying to live decent,” a protester told Issa.

The police arrested four demonstrators late Saturday, and up to four officers were injured, the police said.

Meanwhile, the city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and officials placed the officer who killed the man on desk duty.

SEE ALSO:

White Man Uses The N-Word And Gets The Sonic Rings Knocked Out Of Him

Locked Up! Life Just Got A Whole Lot Worse For Tekashi 6ix9ine

Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento 20 photos Launch gallery Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento 1. Stephon Clark's Grief-Stricken Brother Source:Getty 1 of 20 Source:Getty 1 of 20 2. Stephon Clark's Brother Speaks To Protesters Source:Getty 2 of 20 Source:Getty 2 of 20 3. Stephon's Clark Brother Sends Poignant Message Source:Getty 3 of 20 Source:Getty 3 of 20 4. Protesters Take To The Streets Source:Getty 4 of 20 Source:Getty 4 of 20 5. Black Lives Matter Activists Join Protest Source:Getty 5 of 20 Source:Getty 5 of 20 6. BLM Shouts For Justice Source:Getty 6 of 20 Source:Getty 6 of 20 7. Protesters Call For End To "Genocide" Of People Of Color Source:Getty 7 of 20 Source:Getty 7 of 20 8. Protest Signs Speak Volumes Source:Getty 8 of 20 Source:Getty 8 of 20 9. Activists Crowd The Block Source:Getty 9 of 20 Source:Getty 9 of 20 10. Women Stand For Clark Source:Getty 10 of 20 Source:Getty 10 of 20 11. Stopping "Cops Who Kill" Source:Getty 11 of 20 Source:Getty 11 of 20 12. Clark Remembered At Wake Source:Getty 12 of 20 Source:Getty 12 of 20 13. Clark Honored Source:Getty 13 of 20 Source:Getty 13 of 20 14. Stephon Clark's Brother Takes A Stand Source:Getty 14 of 20 Source:Getty 14 of 20 15. Hundreds Attend Sacramento City Council Meeting On Clark's Death Source:Getty 15 of 20 Source:Getty 15 of 20 16. Sacramento Kings Shout Out Stephon Source:Getty 16 of 20 Source:Getty 16 of 20 17. Demonstrators Protest Clark's Fatal Police Shooting Source:Getty 17 of 20 Source:Getty 17 of 20 18. BLM Makes A Point Source:Getty 18 of 20 Source:Getty 18 of 20 19. Protesters Begin To Make Noise About Clark Source:Getty 19 of 20 Source:Getty 19 of 20 20. Protests Erupt Over Clark Source:Getty 20 of 20 Source:Getty 20 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento Continue reading Justice For Stephon Clark: 20 Photos Of Protest And Heartbreaking Moments In Sacramento

Everything We Know About The Father Gunned Down By Chicago Cop was originally published on newsone.com