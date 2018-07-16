Source: The Rickey Smiley Morning Show / The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HotNewHipHop Nick Cannon questions Azealia Banks’ karmic merit.
Azealia Banks put the cast members of Wild’n Out on blast after her appearance on the show. As reported, Banks alleged that cast members sabotaged her by making “colorist” remarks, and by really lowballing her. For the record, Wild’n Outis a sketch comedy show, known to dip below levels of political correctness, often times veering on the side of crude and easy jokes, for which Nick Cannon is directly responsible as the show’s host and creator.
I did Wildin’ out today. There were tons of pre-planned colorist jokes and of course …. cry baby cried. Some little scrawny black Atlanta twink was prepared for me. They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles ,(not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home. I show up and some guy who’s darker than me starts calling me ugly and being colorist, then all of a sudden a choir of the most disgustingly basic, local, cattle call “urban” pseudo comedic “FAT BECause You sit in a chair all day” greasy soul food induced south of the mason Dixon ,self hatred. Ass It#backwards, post-Jim crow , post traumatic slave disorder true self esteem less, Ward of the state CLOWNS with their low scale and highly UNimpressive resumes, start going off about how the beautiful Azealia Banks looks! I’ve never felt so much hate and rage for anyone else than I did in that moment. Yemaya was really on stage . Yemaya …..
Nick Cannon Responds To Azealia Banks’ Accusation Of Mistreatment On “Wild’n Out” was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
