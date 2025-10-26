Bling Bling Vs. The Tank: Verzuz Makes Epic Return With Cash Money & No Limit Records Battle

The highly anticipated No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz has officially gone down. The return of Verzuz was marked by an epic musical clash between two Southern rap titans, igniting a nostalgic celebration of New Orleans hip-hop history.

Source: Denise Truscello

The Verzuz brand, co-founded by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, made its grand return after a three-year hiatus, hosting the event live at ComplexCon in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 25. According to theGrio, the decision to pit two New Orleans-based labels against each other while holding the event in Vegas was a unique touch, coinciding with the “HBCU Classic” game between Grambling and Jackson State at Allegiant Stadium earlier that day.

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland emphasized the purpose of the expansive relaunch in a joint statement, saying, “Rather than talking so much, we just want to get to the action.” The event was streamed live on Apple Music, bringing the face-off to a global audience.

The No Limit And Cash Money Verzuz Highlights A Legacy Of Bling Bling And Camouflage

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The cultural significance of this No Limit and Cash Money Verzuz matchup cannot be overstated. During the ’90s and early 2000s, Cash Money and No Limit were synonymous with defining Southern hip-hop style and sound, influencing everything from fashion to the popularity of “bling bling.”

Both labels boast a who’s who of hip-hop royalty. Complex reports that Cash Money, led by Birdman, brought out heavyweights like Juvenile, B.G., and Mannie Fresh. The label is famously responsible for launching the careers of giants like Lil Wayne, Drake, and Nicki Minaj. On the other side, Master P‘s No Limit Records, known for its iconic tank logo, featured his Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, and Master P himself. Master P acknowledged the shared legacy, saying in an interview earlier that week, “We definitely two companies that came up in New Orleans and created empires… So my hats go off to Birdman and Cash Money, as well as my No Limit army, all my soldiers, everybody that represented us for so long.”

The crowd inside ComplexCon was electric as the two Louisiana heavyweights traded hit after hit, including classics like Juvenile’s “400 Degreez” and “Back That Azz Up,” alongside No Limit anthems like “Make Em Say Unh” and “I’m Still Fly.” Adding major star power to the No Limit side was Snoop Dogg, who made a surprise appearance, stepping out to perform the classic C-Murda anthem “Down 4 My N****z.” Snoop’s presence carried extra weight due to his history with the label, as he signed with Master P’s No Limit after leaving Death Row Records in the 90s, which helped to further his career.

The Verzuz format, which evolved from a virtual hit battle on Instagram during the COVID-19 pandemic to a full-fledged in-person production, is known for its viral moments. Some of the most recognized battles include R&B favorites, Brandy and Monica, who faced off in September 2020, Ne-Yo versus Johnta Austin, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Jeezy versus Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg versus DMX, and the beginning of it all—Swizz Beatz versus Timbaland.

The post Bling Bling Vs. The Tank: Verzuz Makes Epic Return With Cash Money & No Limit Records Battle appeared first on Bossip.

Bling Bling Vs. The Tank: Verzuz Makes Epic Return With Cash Money & No Limit Records Battle was originally published on bossip.com