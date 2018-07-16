Why Was Kanye West’s ‘The College Dropout’ Taken Off Of Apple Music?

Whether or not you’re still on the Kanye West train in 2018, it’s simply undeniable how incredible of a catalog the man has had since the beginning of his career. This of course includes The College Dropout, Ye’s debut album from 2004–which many still consider to be their favorite Kanye album.

For those who still bump older projects on the daily, it was jarring to see that Apple Music removed College Dropout from their platform….but why can fans no longer stream the project or purchase it on iTunes?

According to one fan on Twitter who went straight to the source, Apple says the reason Kanye’s debut project was stripped from their service is because the record label pulled it off. Def Jam initially appeared to have made the decision to pull the plug on the album’s availability, though there was no real rhyme or reason.

However, in a statement to Stereogum on Monday morning, Def Jam blamed the disappearance on a “supply chain glitch” and confirmed they were working to reinstate the album for subscribers–which is great news.

If you’re looking for your daily vintage Kanye fix, make your way to another streaming service like Spotify or Tidal, where the album is still available as of now.

