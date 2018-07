Columbus group receives $6.1 million to End Youth Homelessness

This is definitely heart warming, too often i drive and see young kids out on the streets looking as if they don’t have a home. You know homeless, some are out hitchhiking, others ran away and don’t want to go home. It was definitely becoming an epidemic, crisis right here in Columbus.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Columbus is now one step closer to ending the youth homelessness crisis, thanks to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

They awarded the Community Shelter Board nearly $6.1 million Monday through its Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program. Out of the 11 communities nationwide also given grants.

In 2017, more than 1,300 people aged 24 or younger were served at Columbus and Franklin County shelters.

The Community Shelter Board will develop a comprehensive plan in the next four to six months to address the youth homelessness crisis in the area.

