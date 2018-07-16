It’s time to make that money!

Central Ohio business owners are ready to make some easy money during amazon Prime Day this Monday.

Millions of people around the world will be using their Prime accounts or signing up for a free trial to get in on the deals from 3pm Monday until Tuesday night. Amazon Prime members can enjoy free 2-day shipping. This is what local business owners like Chris Guiher who runs Vintage Book Art in Powell hope to attract buyers.

“I make the product and Amazon streamlines the shipping process. I do not operate a brick and mortar shop because this works better for me,” said Guiher explaining his online-only operation.

Source: 10TV

Local Business Owners Looking To Cash-In On Amazon Prime was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com