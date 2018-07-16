Cardi B Is Not Sharing Photos Of Baby Kulture Yet, And Here’s Why

Source: Michael Stewart / Getty
Outspoken rapper
reveals most of the details of her life on social media, except when it comes to her nuclear family. Cardi B
The Bronx lyricist recently revealed she kept her marriage to hubby Offset secret because she “wanted to keep some things to herself,” and it seems she’s going to approach motherhood the same way.
According to
, Cardi is shrugging off any baby photo deals with major media outlets to focus on bonding with her little one. Sources tell the site multiple magazine have reached out to Cardi offering upwards of 100K for that first baby photo. TMZ
But sources from Cardi’s camp say she’s not even thinking about exposing her baby to the world until she’s 5-6 months. We love that Cardi is doing what’s best for her and her family. No invasion of privacy there!
