Outspoken rapper Cardi B reveals most of the details of her life on social media, except when it comes to her nuclear family.

The Bronx lyricist recently revealed she kept her marriage to hubby Offset secret because she “wanted to keep some things to herself,” and it seems she’s going to approach motherhood the same way.

According to TMZ, Cardi is shrugging off any baby photo deals with major media outlets to focus on bonding with her little one. Sources tell the site multiple magazine have reached out to Cardi offering upwards of 100K for that first baby photo.

But sources from Cardi’s camp say she’s not even thinking about exposing her baby to the world until she’s 5-6 months. We love that Cardi is doing what’s best for her and her family. No invasion of privacy there!

RELATED LINKS

#MyMamaSaid: This Cardi B Throwback Photo Has The Internet Exploding With Hilarious Memes

Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby Girl: Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B & Offset Got Married Last Year

Cardi B Is Not Sharing Photos Of Baby Kulture Yet, And Here’s Why was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3: