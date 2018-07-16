Did Azealia Banks Go Too Far Referencing Nick Cannon’s Struggle With Lupus?

Azealia Banks felt bullied during a recent appearance on Nick Cannon’s show Wild ‘N Out, so she decided to bully Nick Cannon about his struggle with lupus. Banks took to Instagram this weekend to blast Cannon and his crew for allegedly being ready for her at the door with colorism jokes that left the controversial rapper in tears.

According to the Treasure Island rapper, she felt attacked by a specific comedian, who she says called her “ugly” and made colorist jokes. Azealia says she cried and felt like production “set her up.”

“They planned this – hit me on short notice, told me I didn’t have to participate in the coon ass freestyle battles, (not my style) and I was to sing my song and go home,” she wrote.

Banks continued to talk about the incident on Snapchat, distastefully mentioning Cannon’s struggle with lupus.

One of the comedians on Wild N’ Out attempted to clarify what went down during taping.

Apparently she hasn’t watched Wild ‘N Out before because the jokes get pretty wild. Hence the show name. However, in Azealia’s defense, being called “ugly” is harsh especially if you didn’t anticipate on participating in the “wild style” battle. On the flip side, Azealia Banks is the biggest troll in the world.

What say you ladies, did Azealia take it too far referencing Nick Cannon’s disease?

