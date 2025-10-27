YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye

Source: Julien Hekimian / Getty

Did Kanye West really kick his former employee YesJulz out of his plane and leave her to fend for herself in Poland, allegedly?!

We don’t know, but given her recent story (where she withheld names), many people have come to the conclusion that she was talking about Kanye West when she spilled the beans on one of the wildest experiences she underwent just a few years ago.

Over the weekend, YesJulz, born Julianne Goddard, sat down for a livestream interview with N3on and discussed a bevy of interesting topics. When she was asked about some of the craziest things she’s experienced in Hollywood, she responded as one would expect, saying, “That’s such a broad question. Everything’s crazy.”

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

With many everyday people who’ve worked in the industry having referred to Hollywood as “Hollyweird” for decades now, we’re not surprised at YesJulz’s response to the question.

She then went into a personal story about a working experience she had years ago and though she didn’t name who her employer was at the time, many listeners assumed she was referring to her time working with Mr. West.

YesJulz was telling a story about a flight she took on a private plane after making a “public statement” in which she was “clearing up” her stance on a certain situation. Unfortunately, she says “the person who was in charge of the plane I was on did not like the statement that I made.”

Apparently, that statement was enough to land her in unfamiliar territory (literally), as the trip she thought she was taking ended up landing her in a place she was not expecting.

“I was sleeping. I was thinking I was gonna wake up in Dubai or Saudi Arabia for this thing we were heading to, and I woke up and there was snow on the window and ice on the tarmac. And so clearly, where we had landed was not Saudi Arabia. And I learned I was getting kicked off the plane in Poland, which I’ve never been to, because I made this statement. I had to literally get off the plane. I had taken a Xanax to go to sleep, so I was out of it. And I was in the middle of an abandoned airport in Poland.”

When asked who said person in charge was, Julz didn’t name any names, but did refer to the person as a “f*cking loser.” While that term could be referring to a number of insecure celebrities these days, many quickly assumed she was talking about Kanye West, as at the time that she and West parted ways, he had visited Dubai to perform Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk.

Couple that with Kanye West’s well-noted pettiness, compulsiveness and overall behavioral issues, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that he’d kick a person off his private plane in the middle of nowhere. That’s just how rich people get down these days. Rather Trumpian of him, really.

Check out the full interview and her Poland story around the 21-minute mark, and let us know if you think Kanye West was the man who kicked her to the Polish curb in the comments section below.

YesJulz Says A VIP Kicked Her Off Their Private Plane In Poland, People Are Saying It Was Ye was originally published on hiphopwired.com