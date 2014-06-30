The Essence Music Festival is around the corner and young gospel star Kierra Sheard will be honoring Yolanda Adams in a big way. She talks to “The Yolanda Adams Morning Show” about her Essence Festival performance. Listen to the audio player to hear her explain how it feels to be paying tribute to Yolanda.

In addition, hear Kierra Sheard reveals who she’s most excited to see at the event. Plus, get details on her new single, album, and conference in this exclusive interview!

Kierra Sheard On How She’s Honoring Yolanda Adams was originally published on elev8.com

