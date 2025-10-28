Morris Chestnut Says Malcolm-Jamal Warner Inspired His Acting Career: “He Was Such A Good Dude”

Source: Arnold Jerocki / Getty

Morris Chestnut says that he has fond memories of his time working with the late Malcolm-Jamal Warner when the two actors starred on the Fox medical show The Resident. Warner was a regular on the show when Chestnut joined in Season 3. He told People that their working relationship was cordial from the start.

“He was telling me a couple stories about working in New York. When I first came to that cast, he was like, ‘Hey, let’s go grab a bite to eat.’ So we went out to dinner. He added, “[He was] just an incredible dude. I hate what happened to him. Rest in peace.”

Chestnut, 56, says that he believes that Warner influenced his acting career. Now on the CBS show Watson, Chestnut has had a lengthy career in both movies and TV, including his breakthrough role as Ricky in the classic film Boyz N The Hood and as Lance in The Best Man film series. Seeing Warner on The Cosby Show is when he started to consider that acting might be in his future.

“I can see myself, as an actor, in his character,” Chestnut says. “I hadn’t decided to act at that time, but that probably was one of the first times I was like, ‘Wow, that’s kind of cool. This dude’s an actor on TV, we kind of look alike.’ Matter of fact, he had one of my favorite episodes on The Cosby Show with Gordon Gartrell shirt, that’s just one of my favorite all-time episodes.”

Chestnut and Warner worked together on The Resident, which ran on Fox for six seasons from 2018 to 2023. Chestnut joined the cast for Seasons 3 and 4. After seeing a photo of him and Warner on set, he reminisced about the time they shared. Warner drowned on July 20 after a swimming accident in Costa Rica while on vacation with his family. He was 54.

“He was such a good dude. I remember this scene. Our characters didn’t like each other. He was very protective of everybody on the show and that’s kind of how he was.”

Chestnut is currently starring on the CBS drama Watson, an updated version of the classic novels featuring London-based detective Sherlock Holmes.

