D'Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts

Published on October 28, 2025

Walker Funeral Home Black Business Spotlight
D'Angelo On Stage
Source: Paul Natkin / Getty

Song streamings for late R&B icon D’Angelo skyrocket as fans and music lovers alike revisit the singer’s soulful discography weeks after his death.

According to Billboard, D’Angelo’s catalog has reached 16.1 million streams in the U.S. for the week of Oct. 10-16, surging 796% from the previous week’s total of 1.8 million streams.

The three most streamed songs in the soul singer’s catalog are fan favorites “Untitled (How Does It Feel),” from D’Angelo’s sophomore album Voodoo, at 2.5 million streams, and two from his debut album Brown Sugar— with “Lady” at 2.2 million and “Brown Sugar” at 1.9 million. The three hits, along with two others, have re-entered the Hot R&B Songs Chart.

D’Angelo passed away on of a silent battle with cancer on Oct. 14 at age 51. Despite only releasing three albums in his lifetime, D’Angelo, born Michael Eugene Archer, is cited as spearheading the Neo-Soul R&B movement in 1995 with the release of his debut album Brown Sugar. His sophomore album, Voodoo, debuted No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and won two Grammy Awards.

After a 14-year hiatus, D’Angelo returned to the music scene in 2014 with Black Messiah, which reached No. 5 on the Billboard charts.

D’Angelo Streams Surge Nearly 800% & Re-Enter R&B Charts was originally published on foxync.com

