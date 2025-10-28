Listen Live
Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

As the chill of winter approaches, it’s time to ensure your home is ready to face the season’s challenges.

Published on October 28, 2025

Outdoor faucet, water spigot, with ice on insulation cover.
Source: JJ Gouin / Getty

Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits – Why & How

As the chill of winter approaches, it’s time to ensure your home is ready to face the season’s challenges.

Winters can be harsh and unpredictable, preparing your house is not just about comfort it’s about protecting your investment and avoiding costly repairs.

A well-maintained home can withstand the elements, keep your family safe, and even save you money on energy bills.

Winter preparation is all about being proactive.

Small issues, like a drafty window or a clogged gutter, can quickly escalate into major problems when snow, ice, and freezing temperatures take hold.

By taking the time to inspect, maintain, and prepare your home, you can avoid the stress of emergency repairs and enjoy a cozy, worry-free winter.

From ensuring your heating system is in top shape to safeguarding your home against potential weather damage, a little effort now can go a long way.

Whether it’s sealing up your home to keep the cold out or preparing for unexpected power outages, these steps will help you stay ahead of the season.

Take a look below at the Top 15 Things To Do To Your House Before Winter Hits.

1. Inspect and Clean Gutters

Why: Clogged gutters can lead to ice dams, which cause water to back up under your roof and into your home. This can result in leaks and water damage.

How: Use a ladder to remove leaves, twigs, and debris from gutters. Flush them with a hose to ensure proper drainage. Consider installing gutter guards to reduce future clogs.

Roof Gutter
Source: timnewman / Getty

2. Seal Windows and Doors

Why: Drafts can significantly increase heating costs and make your home less comfortable.

How: Check for gaps around windows and doors. Use weatherstripping for doors and caulk for windows to seal any leaks. You can also install window insulation film for added protection.

Hand applying sealant to window frame during home improvement project in bright, natural light
Source: photovs / Getty

3. Service Your Furnace

Why: A well-maintained furnace runs more efficiently, saving you money and preventing breakdowns during freezing temperatures.

How: Schedule a professional HVAC technician to inspect and clean your furnace. Replace the air filter monthly during heavy use to maintain airflow and efficiency.

Repairman fix air conditioning systems, Male technician service for repair and maintenance of air conditioners
Source: Peerakorn Chotthanawarapong / Getty

4. Check and Insulate Pipes

Why: Exposed pipes in unheated areas (like basements, garages, or crawl spaces) are prone to freezing and bursting, which can cause costly water damage.

How: Wrap pipes with foam insulation or heat tape. Keep cabinet doors open under sinks to allow warm air to circulate around pipes.

Asymmetrical yellow, gray and green pipes on a white brick wall
Source: Leila Melhado / Getty

5. Inspect the Roof

Why: Damaged or missing shingles can lead to leaks when snow and ice melt.

How: Use binoculars to inspect your roof for loose, cracked, or missing shingles. Repair or replace them as needed. Check for sagging areas or damaged flashing around chimneys and vents.

Arab islamic man with hard hat to roof inspector
Source: LSOphoto / Getty

6. Trim Trees and Branches

Why: Heavy snow and ice can cause weak branches to break, potentially damaging your home, power lines, or vehicles.

How: Trim back any branches that hang over your roof, driveway, or power lines. Hire a professional arborist for large or hard-to-reach trees.

Teen boy pushing wheelbarrow with cut grass on sunny summer day in backyard
Source: kazakova0684 / Getty

7. Stock Up on Winter Supplies

Why: Snow and ice storms can hit suddenly, and you don’t want to be caught unprepared.

How: Ensure you have a sturdy snow shovel, ice melt (pet-safe if needed), and a functioning snowblower. Test your snowblower and have it serviced if necessary. Keep a supply of windshield de-icer for your car.

Asian young woman shopping in supermarket
Source: YoungNH / Getty

8. Reverse Ceiling Fans

Why: Ceiling fans can help distribute warm air more evenly, reducing heating costs.

How: Flip the switch on your ceiling fan to make the blades spin clockwise. This pushes warm air near the ceiling down into the room.

Man cleaning ceiling fan at home
Source: Thai Liang Lim / Getty

9. Check Your Chimney and Fireplace

Why: A dirty or damaged chimney can pose a fire hazard or allow dangerous gases like carbon monoxide to enter your home.

How: Hire a professional chimney sweep to clean and inspect your chimney. Check the damper to ensure it opens and closes properly. Stock up on firewood if you use a wood-burning fireplace.

Close-up of an old, brick built single chimney on a residential roof in the UK.
Source: Nickbeer / Getty

10. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Why: Heating systems and fireplaces increase the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning and house fires during winter.

How: Replace batteries in all detectors and test them to ensure they work. Install additional detectors if needed, especially near bedrooms and in the basement.

Smoke Detector Mounted on Interior Ceiling Surface
Source: Thomas Nuehnen / Getty

11. Drain and Store Outdoor Hoses

Why: Water left in hoses can freeze, expand, and cause damage to the hose and connected faucets.

How: Disconnect hoses from outdoor faucets, drain them completely, and store them indoors. This prevents freezing and prolongs their lifespan.

Bright yellow garden hose coiled neatly on a rough stone surface in a sunny outdoor setting
Source: Iaroslav Bushuev / Getty

12. Winterize Outdoor Faucets

Why: Freezing water in outdoor faucets can cause pipes to burst inside your home.

How: Shut off the water supply to outdoor faucets from inside your home. Open the faucet to drain any remaining water. Cover the faucet with an insulated cover for extra protection.

Outdoor faucet, water spigot, with ice on insulation cover.
Source: JJ Gouin / Getty

13. Add Insulation

Why: Proper insulation keeps your home warm, reduces heating costs, and prevents ice dams on your roof.

How: Check your attic for adequate insulation (at least 12-15 inches is recommended). Add more if needed. Seal gaps around attic doors, vents, and pipes to prevent heat loss.

Polyurethane foam insulation between wall studs texture
Source: DmyTo / Getty

14. Inspect and Seal the Garage

Why: A drafty garage can let cold air into your home and make it harder to keep warm.

How: Check the weatherstripping around your garage door and replace it if worn. Insulate the garage door if it’s not already insulated. Seal any gaps or cracks in the walls and floor.

Luxury Two-Story Villa with Modern Architectural Design at Dusk
Source: tulcarion / Getty

15. Prepare for Power Outages

Why: Winter storms can cause power outages, leaving you without heat or electricity for hours or even days.

How: Stock up on flashlights, batteries, blankets, and non-perishable food. Consider investing in a backup generator to keep essential systems running. Keep your phone and power banks charged.

LED Headlamp on Blue Background: Essential Gear for Camping, Hiking, and Outdoor Adventures
Source: KVLADIMIRV / Getty

