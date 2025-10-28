Mardi Gras Meets Halloween on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media The 24th annual Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage kept the party going on Friday night (Day 6) as cruisers brought their A-game for the ‘Trick or Treat Meets Mardi Gras Night’ theme party. The ship’s promenade turned into a runway displaying cruiser’s creativity and a celebration marking the perfect blend of Halloween chills and New Orleans thrills.

Creativity was on full display as guests showed up and showed out in some of the most elaborate and inventive costumes seen on the high seas. From spooky ghouls and goblins to dazzling Mardi Gras kings and queens, every outfit told a story. The energy was electric as cruisers admired each other’s incredible efforts, snapping photos and sharing laughs. You could feel the community spirit and shared joy in the air. Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

The night’s excitement peaked at the stroke of midnight with a spectacular parade. Led by the ever-stylish Silver Fox Squad and the lively Cruise Director Cookie, a massive procession of costumed partygoers marched through the ship.

The parade route was a festival of its own, with candy and colorful Mardi Gras beads being tossed to cheering onlookers, creating a true Bourbon Street atmosphere.

The procession snaked its way down to one of the ship’s main lounges, where the party was just getting started. The celebration continued for hours, with music pumping and the dance floor packed well into Saturday morning. It was a night that perfectly captured the essence of the Fantastic Voyage: a non-stop party with a purpose, filled with culture, community, and unforgettable moments. Source: Tony Leavell / Reach Media RELATED STORIES: Everything That Happened Day 1 of The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 70s vs 90s Theme Night Highlights Day 3 of the Fantastic Voyage From Gospel to Hip-Hop: Day 2 of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2025 Check out more from the sixth night on The Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage below

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruiser Dressed Up as a Breathalizer Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruiser Dressed Up as the King from Coming to America Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Parade the Promenade

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Chuckie Twins Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Wizard of Oz Characters Source: Tony Leavell / Reach Media

An Ariel View of the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Trick or Treat Meets Mardi Gras Night Party

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as Mr & Mrs. Pennywise

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up as an Egyptian Queen Source: Tony Leavell / Reach Media

Ladies on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up

Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers Dressed Up Source: Darryl Edwards / Reach Media https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHaJGEDeTW/ https://www.instagram.com/p/DQHaJGEDeTW/

Cookie, our Cruise Director, Partying with Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage Cruisers