National
Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And Gets Pulverized On Twitter

The CNN commentator claimed the alleged victim was looking for a "come up."

We all love Angela Rye on CNN, but her recent comments about Charlamagne Tha God and rape accusations have some people heated.

Last week, Charlamagne‘s sexual assault accusations from 2001 resurfaced. Allegedly, a then-22-year-old Charlamagne, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, raped a 15-year-old girl named Jessica Reid. Court documents accused Charlamagne of “willfully, unlawfully, and feloniously [engaging] in penile/vaginal intercourse with a fifteen year old female child.” Charlamagne pled guilty to “contributing to the delinquency of a minor and was sentenced to 3 years of probation.”

Reid, 32, is asking for the case to be reopened. The radio host responded to the allegations via his attorneys, in a statement which read in part, “More than seventeen years ago, Charlamagne was accused of a sexual assault. He never had sexual relations or any physical contact with the accuser and even provided DNA to prove it. At the time of these claims, Charlamagne cooperated fully with authorities, and after the investigation, this charge against him was dropped.”

Now Angela Rye is speaking out.

In now-deleted tweets, Rye responded to a user wanting to know her thoughts on Charlamagne and wrote, “My BROTHER is neither a molester nor a rapist. He never drugged anyone. He never touched the girl. Read more about the incident from 2001 in his book Black Privilege and note that he regrets having a party where underaged folks were drinking when he was young and dumb that’s the ONLY thing he pled to…why? Because there was no physical evidence connecting him to the girl. Why? Because he never touched her.”

To the victim, she added, “She will not ‘come up’ on my brother off a lie. I stand for truth before I stand for anything else. God bless you and your family.” See below, courtesy of IceCreamConvos.com.

Twitter has been ripping into Rye, especially with her saying the victim was looking for a “come up.”

However, some brought up an interesting points that Rye will probably suffer more consequences than Charlamagne.

Maybe Rye should have kept these opinion to herself.

Jessica Reid has not responded to Charlamagne denying the assault.

Maxine Waters, or Auntie Maxine as we lovingly call her, has been been a fearless leader of justice for years. The 79-year-old U.S. Representative for California's 43rd congressional district has also been public enemy number one for Trump, but that hasn't stopped her activism. Check out some of her greatest moments.

Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And Gets Pulverized On Twitter was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
