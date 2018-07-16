CLOSE
National
Home > National

President Trump Still Believes That Russia Did Not Get Involved in the 2016 Elections

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Trump And President Putin Hold A Joint Press Conference After Summit

Source: Chris McGrath / Getty

Trump accepts Putin’s denials of election meddling

 

HELSINKI – President Donald Trump accepted denials by Russian President Vladimir Putin that Moscow interfered with the 2016 U.S. election Monday, bringing swift condemnation from members of Congress from both parties.

After meeting privately with Putin for two hours in Helsinki, Trump said he held both the United States and Russia responsible for the deterioration in relations between the two countries. “I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish,” he said.

Trump also declined to challenge Putin’s insistence that his country did not meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, even though U.S. intelligence agencies under two administrations and the Republican-controlled Senate Intelligence Committee concluded that Moscow sought to skew the election toward Trump.

“I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” Trump told a joint news conference with the Russian president.

“I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia,” Trump said. “I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Trump’s embrace of Putin came on the last day of a weeklong European trip in which he berated NATO allies over their defense spending and undercut British Prime Minister Theresa May in the tabloids.

His handling of the Putin meeting drew scathing reactions from lawmakers.

Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said Trump had made the United States look like “a pushover” and said the president’s remarks “saddened” him. Corker added that he thought Putin was likely celebrating the outcome of the meeting.

“I would guess he’s having caviar right now,” said Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., described the meeting in Helsinki as a “tragic mistake.”

“No prior president has ever abased himself more abjectly before a tyrant,“ said McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. “President Trump proved not only unable, but unwilling to stand up to Putin.”

On Friday, the Justice Department laid out details of what it said was a far-reaching hacking scheme in an indictment of 12 Russian agents whom it accused of trying to undermine the U.S. election.

Putin told reporters through a translator that he was glad that Trump had defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election but said Moscow would “never interfere in internal American affairs.”

Trump’s refusal to challenge Putin’s denials of election meddling prompted an unusual response from the president’s own director of national intelligence, Dan Coats, who reasserted his belief that Moscow attempted to influence the outcome of the 2016 election.

“We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling,” Coats said in a statement.

Lawmakers had urged Trump to press for the extradition of the 12 Russian intelligence agents named in the indictment but Putin did not commit to doing so.

Putin also suggested that the two countries form a joint working group on cybersecurity that would look into the election issue.

Putin proposed that same plan after they met at a Group of Seven summit in Germany last year. Trump initially supported it, but then reversed himself. Monday, he reversed himself again, calling it an “interesting idea.”

 

READ MORE: WKYC.com

Article Courtesy of USA Today and WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Chris McGrath and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of NBC News and YouTube

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

President Trump Still Believes That Russia Did Not Get Involved in the 2016 Elections was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close