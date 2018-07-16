CLOSE
South Chicago Neighborhood Erupts in Protests Against Police Over Barber’s Death

Protests Continue After Police Fatally Shoot Chicago Resident

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

A South Side Chicago neighborhood was the site of violent clashes between police and residents of a community where an officer fatally shot an African-American man on Saturday evening.

Chicago activists have identified the man as Harith Augustus, better known as “Snoop,” a popular barber and proud father who worked in the South Shore community.

According to police (take this with a grain of salt), officers on foot saw “a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” and when they tried to question him, a “confrontation” ensued. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that an officer then opened fire.

Augustus, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

Within minutes of the fatal shooting, a crowd had gathered at the site of the killing to chant, “Who do you serve? Who do you protect?”

According to a Chicago Sun-Times reporter, Nader Issa, who was reporting live from South Shore, “people outside the crime scene after the shooting claimed a female officer shot the man, a neighborhood barber, at least five times in the back as he ran away, and that the officer was taken away from the scene in a police vehicle afterward as the crowd formed.”

South Shore resident Gloria Rainge says Snoop had been her barber for five years and was usually seen in the neighborhood with his 5-year-old daughter. Rainge said she watched him get shot. “He was cool, laid back, very intelligent,” she said, according to Issa.

By evening, Issa reports that 80-to-100 officers were on the scene, about the same amount or more protesters.

Four demonstrators were arrested late Saturday per Guglielmi; there are also reports that three or four officers were injured by rocks and bottles.

However, the violence was not just one-sided.

Issa himself reports that he was pushed to the ground by police, having his cell phone knocked away, even though he identified himself as press. He also posted a video of officers dragging a man and hitting others with batons.

 

READ MORE: TheRoot.com

Article Courtesy of The Root

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images

Third Picture, First though Fourth Video, First through Fifth Tweet Courtesy of The Root and Twitter

South Chicago Neighborhood Erupts in Protests Against Police Over Barber’s Death was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

