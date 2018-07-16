South Chicago Neighborhood Erupts in Protests Against Police Over Barber’s Death

A South Side Chicago neighborhood was the site of violent clashes between police and residents of a community where an officer fatally shot an African-American man on Saturday evening.

Chicago activists have identified the man as Harith Augustus, better known as “Snoop,” a popular barber and proud father who worked in the South Shore community.

The Chicago police murdered Harith Augustus today. He wasn’t the first in this month alone. This is how the CPD treats a justifiably angered community. The police are the gang. #abolishpolice #BlackLivesMatter #Fuck12 pic.twitter.com/dfJEVvZgxx — T. St. Hill (@Nomorebacon00_1) July 15, 2018

According to police (take this with a grain of salt), officers on foot saw “a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person,” and when they tried to question him, a “confrontation” ensued. Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that an officer then opened fire.

UPDATE: Officers assigned to a foot assignment observe a man exhibiting characteristics of an armed person. Officers go to question him when a confrontation ensues and he is shot. The man was fatally wounded. A weapon recovered on scene. pic.twitter.com/8CJXu8m5pa — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 15, 2018

Augustus, thought to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at Jackson Park Hospital, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

Within minutes of the fatal shooting, a crowd had gathered at the site of the killing to chant, “Who do you serve? Who do you protect?”

According to a Chicago Sun-Times reporter, Nader Issa, who was reporting live from South Shore, “people outside the crime scene after the shooting claimed a female officer shot the man, a neighborhood barber, at least five times in the back as he ran away, and that the officer was taken away from the scene in a police vehicle afterward as the crowd formed.”

A crowd of protesters sparred with a group of #Chicago police officers Saturday evening near the street where an officer fatally shot a man during a confrontation in South Shore. (WARNING: Sensitive language) READ THE STORY: https://t.co/flwZR2qr4Z pic.twitter.com/1Zyucs76T9 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 15, 2018

South Shore resident Gloria Rainge says Snoop had been her barber for five years and was usually seen in the neighborhood with his 5-year-old daughter. Rainge said she watched him get shot. “He was cool, laid back, very intelligent,” she said, according to Issa.

By evening, Issa reports that 80-to-100 officers were on the scene, about the same amount or more protesters.

Four demonstrators were arrested late Saturday per Guglielmi; there are also reports that three or four officers were injured by rocks and bottles.

However, the violence was not just one-sided.

The situation just severely escalated when Chicago Police officers moved their line forward. Officers hit multiple protestors with batons, and protesters punched officers back. I haven't seen a police shooting scene this tense since Laquon McDonald. pic.twitter.com/LfEnMP0k85 — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

Issa himself reports that he was pushed to the ground by police, having his cell phone knocked away, even though he identified himself as press. He also posted a video of officers dragging a man and hitting others with batons.

Here's the rest of the escalation, including multiple Chicago Police officers on top of one man, hitting him, and then dragging another man. This is also the start of where I get shoved to the ground. That video is coming next. pic.twitter.com/AJ7t85nEHP — Nader Issa (@NaderDIssa) July 15, 2018

