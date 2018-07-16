CVS Fires Manager Who Called Police on Customer, Who Also Gets an Apology

On Sunday (07-15-18) we posted a story about a CVS pharmacy clerk (Morry Matson a/k/a #CouponCarl) in Chicago calling police on a black woman because he determined that a coupon she presented for her purchase, was fraudulent. Now the company has apologized to the woman (Camilla Hudson) for the incident.

We also learned that Matson and a second employee who was involved are “no longer employed by CVS Health,” the company said in a statement on its Twitter account Monday, adding that it had investigated the incident.

The company’s statement went on to add that CVS has “firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”

Hudson told “Today” in an interview that aired Monday that she was more upset by the way the manager handled the situation.

“I don’t take issue — not then, not now — with him not accepting the coupon,” she said. “It’s how he didn’t accept the coupon.”

Hudson first shared in a Facebook post how she presented the coupon for a defective product to a pharmacy manager last week. The manager told her he’d never seen a similar coupon and believed it was a fraud.

“When I asked for his name and his title/role within the store, he became agitated and rude,” she wrote. “When I pulled out my phone to document what happened and exactly what he’d said to me (AND how he’d said it!) he turned his back and walked away from me.”

A second manager told her that if she didn’t leave immediately, he’d call the police, she wrote. In a viral video that Hudson posted on Facebook, she can be heard confronting a manager, who appears to be describing Hudson to the authorities over the phone.

“Tell them that I will be here when they arrive,” she said. “I have ID and I will share it.”

When he describes her as African-American, Hudson interrupts.

“No, I’m not African-American — I’m black. Black isn’t a bad word,” she said.

The manager, identified as Morry Matson, was a state delegate for Donald Trump in 2016, an aldermanic candidate on Chicago’s North Side and president of the Illinois affiliate of the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative group that advocates for LGBTQ rights, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which viewed Matson’s no-longer-active campaign website.

Read/learn MORE at NBC News.

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4 Source:Getty 1 of 28 2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens last Source:Getty 2 of 28 3. Luther Vandross On Stage Source:Getty 3 of 28 4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey' Source:Getty 4 of 28 5. Little Richard And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 5 of 28 6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28 Source:Getty 6 of 28 7. Luther Vandross Live In Concert Source:Getty 7 of 28 8. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 8 of 28 9. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 9 of 28 10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 10 of 28 11. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 11 of 28 12. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 12 of 28 13. Roberta Flack And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 13 of 28 14. Singer Luther Vandross Source:Getty 14 of 28 15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music Fair Source:Getty 15 of 28 16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Source:Getty 16 of 28 17. 33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 17 of 28 18. BET Awards Source:Getty 18 of 28 19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9 Source:Getty 19 of 28 20. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 20 of 28 21. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 21 of 28 22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre Source:Getty 22 of 28 23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 23 of 28 24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty 24 of 28 25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000 Source:Getty 25 of 28 26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy Party Source:Getty 26 of 28 27. Luther Vandross Retro Source:Getty 27 of 28 28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music Awards Source:Getty 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

CVS Fires Manager Who Called Police on Customer, Who Also Gets an Apology was originally published on wzakcleveland.com