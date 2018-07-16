CVS Fires Manager Who Called Police on Customer, Who Also Gets an Apology

On Sunday (07-15-18) we posted a story about a CVS pharmacy clerk (Morry Matson a/k/a #CouponCarl) in Chicago calling police on a black woman because he determined that a coupon she presented for her purchase, was fraudulent. Now the company has apologized to the woman (Camilla Hudson) for the incident.
We also learned that Matson and a second employee who was involved are “no longer employed by CVS Health,” the company said in a statement on its Twitter account Monday, adding that it had investigated the incident.
The company’s statement went on to add that CVS has “firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited.”
Hudson told “Today” in an interview that aired Monday that she was more upset by the way the manager handled the situation.
“I don’t take issue — not then, not now — with him not accepting the coupon,” she said. “It’s how he didn’t accept the coupon.”
Hudson first shared in a Facebook post how she presented the coupon for a defective product to a pharmacy manager last week. The manager told her he’d never seen a similar coupon and believed it was a fraud.
“When I asked for his name and his title/role within the store, he became agitated and rude,” she wrote. “When I pulled out my phone to document what happened and exactly what he’d said to me (AND how he’d said it!) he turned his back and walked away from me.”
A second manager told her that if she didn’t leave immediately, he’d call the police, she wrote. In a viral video that Hudson posted on Facebook, she can be heard confronting a manager, who appears to be describing Hudson to the authorities over the phone.
“Tell them that I will be here when they arrive,” she said. “I have ID and I will share it.”
When he describes her as African-American, Hudson interrupts.
“No, I’m not African-American — I’m black. Black isn’t a bad word,” she said.
The manager, identified as Morry Matson, was a state delegate for Donald Trump in 2016, an aldermanic candidate on Chicago’s North Side and president of the Illinois affiliate of the Log Cabin Republicans, a conservative group that advocates for LGBTQ rights, according to the Chicago Sun-Times, which viewed Matson’s no-longer-active campaign website.
Read/learn MORE at NBC News.
SOURCE: EURweb.com
Article Courtesy of EURweb
First Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Jeff Greenberg and Getty Images
CVS Fires Manager Who Called Police on Customer, Who Also Gets an Apology was originally published on wzakcleveland.com