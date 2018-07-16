CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

Nap time.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Samsung Galaxy Presents JAY Z and Kanye West At SXSW

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

So retired NBA player Dennis Rodman wants to hop on a track with Kanye West.

The subject matter?

World peace.

 

The proposition came after Kanye praised Rodman last week as someone who inspires him. He described Rodman as someone who’s “always breaking barriers with independent thought.”

 

Now, Rodman has responded to Kanye with a video, saying, “Hey man, I thought about something. Let’s me and you do a track together, man — about world peace, about leaders of love, baby. Leaders of love. You’re one. I’m one. Let’s get together, baby, and do this right.”

In case you didn’t know, Kanye west has proclaimed in the past that he’s all about love and independent thought, no matter how much of his conscious politics fall to the waste side.

So yea, it seems like him and Dennis would be a match made in heaven.

Are you here for the Kanye and Rodman “world peace” banger? Let us know on Twitter and Facebook!

(Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading (Yawn): Dennis Rodman Wants To Do A Song With Kanye West About World Peace

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close