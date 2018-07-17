CLOSE
National
Group Could Face Hate Crime Charge After Racist Attack Of Black Man At Bar

Members of a white nationalist group allegedly also hurled racial slurs at an African-American man in Pennsylvania.

Several White nationalists may face hate crime charges after allegedly having verbally and physically attacked a Black man in Pennsylvania. The incident came as hate crimes have seen an uptick in the nation.

A group of at least eight to 10 people participated in the alleged beating of Paul Morris Sr. at a bar called the Jackman Inn in Avalon on July 7, the man said. The group, identified as members of a well known white nationalist group called Keystone Skinheads, was said to have been involved in the attack. Morris said he was confronted with racist slurs before being physically assaulted.

“I said, ‘Who are you?’” Morris, referring to the group that first hurled the horrible slurs at him, said to ABC affiliate WTAE, a local source. “And he said, ‘We are here to eradicate the earth of (racial slur), one-by-one.’”

At least 10 people told police that the incident was a “racially motivated” attack, a bar manager said.

Charges were not immediately filed but were expected later this week, Avalon Police Chief Tom Kokoski said.

“If there are any potential hate crimes or something of that nature, then these individuals are going to be appropriately charged,” Kokoski said.

The incidents called attention to the rise in hate crimes, which went up for the fourth consecutive year in several cities, according to a report by the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University at San Bernardino published in May. Hate crimes rose by 12.5 percent last year in the nation’s 10 largest cities: Dallas, Houston,  Phoenix, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York, San Jose, San Diego, San Antonio and Los Angeles.

Group Could Face Hate Crime Charge After Racist Attack Of Black Man At Bar was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
