Walgreens Uses Motion Sensors To Racially Profile Black People, Customer Says

A Netflix comedy writer recently recorded a video that accuses a national drug store chain of using a motion sensor system to follow Black customers in at least one of its stores.

Dewayne Perkins, who writes for “The Break With Michelle Wolf,” was at a Duane Reade pharmacy, which is owned by Walgreens, in Queens, New York City, on Saturday night when he said he noticed something peculiar happening every time he stepped into an aisle—an automated voice alerted employees that customer service was needed in that section. He said he became suspicious because the alert was triggered selectively.

He demonstrated in this video that went viral.

Tonight I was racially profiled at the @DuaneReade in Woodside, Queens outside of the 61st Woodside stop on the 7 train. I recorded to prove that it doesn’t matter how successful I become or how non threatening I try to appear, my skin color is seen as a threat. pic.twitter.com/fs8QDhPP4I — Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 15, 2018

While confronting a Duane Reade manager about his belief that he was a victim of facial profiling, another Black customer shared her similar experience as the manager denied the allegations. Perkins pointed out that if the system was indeed automated it would go off every time anyone entered an aisle—not just when Black people walked into a section.

That’s when another black woman came to say that she ALSO gets followed in that store. This is absolutely unacceptable. I can’t even walk into a store to get a bottle of water without getting racially profiled. pic.twitter.com/RwT2fh36cS — Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 15, 2018

The writer was angry but calm in demanding answers from the manger and company officials. Perkins tweeted that he feared police involvement from the confrontation.

My friend asked “did I call the police?” and that was the worst part. Because the thought of the police, you know the people that are suppose to protect us, only instilled more fear in me b/c in that store my skin color got me followed but with the police it could get me killed — Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 15, 2018

Perkins said the most painful part of the situation was realizing that being a “good Black” doesn’t prevent discrimination.

I’m completely fine. My issue isn’t being followed around a store. This just sheds light on the false narrative of respectability politics. The idea that being a “good black” will somehow save you from discrimination. I can’t stop thinking about people who have it way worst. — Dewayne “Not Dwayne” Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) July 15, 2018

Walgreens admitted to using automatic motion sensors at certain Duane Reade locations, mainly to improve customers’ shopping experience but also for security, a company spokesperson told Yahoo Lifestyle, adding that it reached out to Perkins after seeing his video.

“While sensors can also help as an enhanced security measure, they are prompted by motion only, and have no manual function to generate a customer service message over the intercom. Each sensor resets after a period of time, thus they are not triggered every time a customer walks down the aisle,” the company stated.

