CLOSE
National
Home > National

Black Students ‘Humiliated’ After Police Called Over Accusations Of Leaving IHOP Without Paying

Another police stop tied to profiling.

2 reads
Leave a comment

A group of 10 Black students has sadly discovered that they are not safe from police while in college. An internal investigation was launched after the students were stopped by cops and wrongfully accused of having an unpaid bill at an IHOP in Clayton, Missouri, police said Monday, July 16.

The freshmen, who were unidentified, attended a summer start program at Washington University, which sits at the boundary of St. Louis and Clayton. They walked to IHOP for a late night meal and paid their bill on July 8. However, they were tracked down by officers in multiple squad cars after a restaurant manager issued a complaint about young Black males dining and dashing without settling a $62 bill, The Associated Press reported.

There were six squad cars that followed the students, the university said. Only four cars were named in the incident, according to St. Louis police.

The incident comes at a time when the nation is on high alert about racial profiling incidents that involve cops being called on people of color.

The students were cooperative with police and showed their IHOP receipts to officers. They even agreed to walk back to the restaurant and talk with the manager who issued the complaint. After all was said and done, the manager defended the students as innocent and said other customers had left the unpaid bill. However, the damage had been done.

“The fact that these 10 students, all of whom are African American, were scared and humiliated is unacceptable to us,” Washington University Vice Chancellor for Public Affairs Jill Friedman said in a statement Monday. “It is extremely disappointing that they have been so seriously let down, even before the official start of their first semester.”

Incidents such as this one further show that there are not many safe spaces for students of color at or near colleges and universities.

SEE ALSO:

4 Years After NYPD Choked Her Son To Death, Eric Garner’s Mom Gets Closer To Justice

Angela Rye Defends Charlamagne Against Rape Accusations And Gets Pulverized On Twitter

Journalist And Suffragist Ida Wells Barnett

Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

9 photos Launch gallery

Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

Continue reading Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

Remembering The Iconic Ida B. Wells

Today is the birthday of Ida B. Wells, a journalist and activist who fought for equality. She was born on this day in 1862 and passed away on March 25, 1931. Check out her most inspiriting words.

Black Students ‘Humiliated’ After Police Called Over Accusations Of Leaving IHOP Without Paying was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close