Do You Remember?: Montell Jordan “Let’s Ride” Feat. Master P & Silkk The Shocker [VIDEO]

Written By: Farlin Ave

Follow MAJIC 94.5 On Twitter: Follow @majic945

Montell Jordan released “Let’s Ride” in 1998. Talk about throwback

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

TV One's "When Love Kills' ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos] 39 photos Launch gallery TV One's "When Love Kills' ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos] 1. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 1 of 39 2. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 2 of 39 3. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 3 of 39 4. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 4 of 39 5. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 5 of 39 6. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 6 of 39 7. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 7 of 39 8. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 8 of 39 9. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 9 of 39 10. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 10 of 39 11. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 11 of 39 12. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 12 of 39 13. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 13 of 39 14. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 14 of 39 15. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 15 of 39 16. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 16 of 39 17. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 17 of 39 18. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 18 of 39 19. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 19 of 39 20. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 20 of 39 21. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 21 of 39 22. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 22 of 39 23. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 23 of 39 24. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 24 of 39 25. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 25 of 39 26. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 26 of 39 27. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 27 of 39 28. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 28 of 39 29. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 29 of 39 30. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 30 of 39 31. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 31 of 39 32. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 32 of 39 33. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 33 of 39 34. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 34 of 39 35. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 35 of 39 36. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 36 of 39 37. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 37 of 39 38. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 38 of 39 39. TV One's 'When Love Kills' ATL Premiere Source:TV One 39 of 39 Skip ad Continue reading TV One’s “When Love Kills’ ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos] TV One's "When Love Kills' ATL Premiere [Exclusive Photos]

The Latest:

Faith Evans And Stevie J Married In Las Vegas

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring

BEYONCÉ: Is She Pregnant

ALL-STAR GAME: American League Wins 8-6 In 10 Innings

‘Love Is’ Recap: More Missed Connections Lead To Intensified Passion

Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans

Funny But True: A Visual Representation Of Us Letting Jokes Fly On Twitter While The Nation Is In Turmoil

Fair Or Foul? Mandalay Bay Files Federal Lawsuit To Rebuff Liability For 1,000 Mass Shooting Victims

The Gucci By Dapper Dan Collection Launched And It’s Flames

LOL: This Man Couldn’t Grasp The Art Of Luggage Stuffing In Hilarious Viral Clip

Do You Remember?: Montell Jordan “Let’s Ride” Feat. Master P & Silkk The Shocker [VIDEO] was originally published on oldschool945.com