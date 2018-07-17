CLOSE
National
Home > National

President Trump Says He Misspoke on Russia Claims at New Press Conference

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Trump Meets With Members Of Congress In The White House Cabinet Room

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

The President was seen speaking with his aides on the news coverage of his summit with Putin, and how to react to lack of support he got from all sides, including the Republican Party.

President Donald Trump voiced support Tuesday for US intelligence agencies, a day after he refused to accept their findings on Russia’s election meddling over the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and vowed to take action to prevent further interference.

Reading prepared remarks to reporters at the White House, Trump reiterated that there was no collusion between his campaign and Russia and that the country’s efforts had no impact on the final results.

He said that when he returned from the summit with Putin in Helsinki, Finland, he “realized there is some need for clarification” about his remarks on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t,’” Trump said. He explained he reviewed a transcript and video of his remarks.

“The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia,’” he said. “Sort of a double negative.”

“I think that probably clarifies things pretty good on itself,” Trump said.

During Monday’s news conference, Trump said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be” Russia who interfered in the election.

Earlier Tuesday, Trump offered a defiant rebuke of his critics, writing on Twitter: “While I had a great meeting with NATO, raising vast amounts of money, I had an even better meeting with Vladimir Putin of Russia.”

“Sadly, it is not being reported that way – the Fake News is going Crazy!” he proclaimed.

Trump’s self-defense, however, was unlikely to quell the uproar caused by Monday’s news conference.

The conservative editorial page of The Wall Street Journal declared the news conference “a personal and national embarrassment” for the President, asserting he’d “projected weakness.” Newt Gingrich, ordinarily a reliable voice of support, wrote on Twitter the remarks were “the most serious mistake of his presidency.”

Members of Congress, including several powerful Republicans, also distanced themselves from Trump’s remarks and aligned themselves with US intelligence estimates that Russia interfered in the election.

Trump surprised at fierce criticism

Immediately after Monday’s news conference, Trump’s mood was buoyant, people familiar with the matter said. He walked off stage in Helsinki with little inkling his remarks would cause the firestorm they did, and was instead enthusiastic about what he felt was a successful summit.

By the time he’d returned to the White House just before 10 p.m. ET on Monday, however, his mood had soured. Predictably, the President was upset when he saw negative coverage of the summit airing on television aboard Air Force One. It was clear he was getting little support, even from the usual places.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Mark Wilson and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of ABC News and YouTube

Luther Vandross Live In Concert

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

28 photos Launch gallery

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

President Trump Says He Misspoke on Russia Claims at New Press Conference was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close