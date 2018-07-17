CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of The N-Word Is Moving Forward

A company tied to the host is in the hot seat.

2 reads
Leave a comment
HBO Winter 2007 TCA Press Tour

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Many might remember talk show host Bill Maher referring to himself as a “house n*gger” back in June 2017, which caused a major media backlash.

Over a year later, the dust has somewhat settled, however the ripple effects of the incident are still being felt thanks to one lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shonitria Anthony was an editor at the Los Angeles-based news site ATTN: around the same time Maher made his controversial statements. The site is all about raising social consciousness for millennials. However, Anthony wasn’t feeling too comfortable at the publication after Bill’s words, considering he is one of ATTN:’s investors.

She organized her Black co-workers and asked for a company meeting regarding Maher’s use of the N-word. She also pointed out that there weren’t any people of color in upper management and suggested there be more represented, especially in the human resources department. Soon after Anthony brought these things up, she says she was subjected to adverse employment actions that eventually led to her termination in August.

In March 2018, Anthony filed a lawsuit against ATTN: and its top executives, claiming they fired her out of retaliation for her outspokenness on race. ATTN: says Anthony’s firing had nothing to do with this, but she was let go as part of a business strategy to shift to video.

After a Los Angeles Superior Court heard Anthony’s case, they ruled that she has probability of prevailing on her retaliation and discrimination claims. The judge argued that she submitted enough evidence on how she experienced setbacks at the office almost immediately after she protested conditions.  This led the judge to believe that Anthony’s firing was done with “a discriminatory intent.”

Now ATTN: is heading to a California appeals court where they’ll have to establish the legitimacy of their actions. Meanwhile, Anthony continues to seek damages for mental and emotional distress, lost wages, and punitive damages.

Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of The N-Word Is Moving Forward was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Discrimination Lawsuit That Followed Bill Maher’s Use Of The N-Word Is Moving Forward

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close