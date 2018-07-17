CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being Hard Fouled In Basketball Game

Why, why, why, why, why?

1 reads
Leave a comment
NZNBL - Wellington Saints v Taranaki Mountainairs

Source: Hagen Hopkins / Getty

The pasty cop-lovers are truly out of control this season.

In Virginia, one man felt the need to get police involved when he was supposedly fouled during a basketball game.

According to Deadspin, the hoops crime took place at a LA Fitness. In the picture below, the guy in black with his arms folded was allegedly the victim of a hard pick. He was knocked to the floor by the Black guy in shooting sleeves and once he got back up, he said he was going to call the police, according to witnesses.

Twitter user @_togs explained that everyone thought the guy was joking when he said he was going to call the cops. But surely, the police arrived and had to mediate the situation like two kids were involved.

Smh.

Here’s some video…

Twitter users already couldn’t deal.

So now we have BBQ Becky, Permit Patty, and Hard Screen Joe?

The madness never ends.

Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being Hard Fouled In Basketball Game was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Why? Virginia Man Calls The Police After Being Hard Fouled In Basketball Game

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close