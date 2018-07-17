CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’

The legendary producer has gone through a lot

1 reads
Leave a comment
Scott Storch

Source: Getty

A brand new documentary from Vevo follows the rise and fall of Scott Storch, with some assistance from the producer himself.

Titled Still Storch and directed by Rollo Jackson, the 20-minute feature tells the infamous story of the ex-Roots member through a series of interviews that find Storch opening up about his career, along with the drug and money problems that swept him from the public eye over the past decade.

Throughout the short film, there are several different anecdotes, including those about Storch first learning to play piano (illustrated with a rendition of Joe Jackson‘s “Steppin’ Out”), crafting “Still Dre” with Dr. Dre, and spending excessive amounts of money on yachts, cars, and private flights. He speaks quite humbly about the extent of his self-destruction.

Ultimately, the story is one of redemption; The producer ditched cocaine, got out of debt and moved from Miami to Los Angeles. Today, Storch spends most of his days in the studio, where he’s made music in more recent years for Lil WayneYoung Thug and Jazz Cartier.

You can watch Still Storch below.

 

Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Watch: Scott Storch Details His Career Highs, Lows, & Missteps In New Documentary, ‘Still Storch’

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close