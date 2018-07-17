CLOSE
Michelle Williams Checks Into A Mental Health Facility & Gains Support From Fans

She also releases a moving statement.

Michelle Williams Praise in the Park 2015

Source: Praise 102.5 Atlanta / Praise 102.5 Atlanta

Michelle Williams is taking her mental health seriously, no matter what it takes.

According to TMZ, the singer and Destiny’s Child member checked into a mental health facility for her depression. Sources say Williams has been at a facility outside of LA for the past couple days.

She hasn’t been one to shy away from her struggles with depression. She spoke openly about the subject in an interview with The Talk last year.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michelle said, “For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing. Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

 

Williams has already received beautiful support from most of social media. Swipe through to find out what people had to say!

