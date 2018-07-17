Fair Or Foul? Mandalay Bay Files Federal Lawsuit To Rebuff Liability For 1,000 Mass Shooting Victims

MGM Grand Sues Vegas Shooting Victims

Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Resorts is trying to protect their necks in a recently filed lawsuit.

The Mandalay Bay owner has filed a federal lawsuit over the tragic October 1st shooting, arguing to be protected under the “safety act” so the company can’t be held liable over the tragedy. Stephen Paddock, the mass murderer responsible for the attack, fired into a crowd of approximately 22,000 concertgoers from a Mandalay Bay suite. 58 people died and over 800 were injured.

According to Las Vegas Now, the company says under the post 9/11 law, it’s not liable for the deaths and injuries at the festival that night. In a 60-page complaint filed Friday in federal court by attorneys representing MGM Resorts International,Attorneys ask the court for a declaration that says, among other things, that “the Safety Act precludes any finding of liability against plaintiffs for any claim for injuries arising out of or related to Paddock’s mass attack” and that the “plaintiffs have no liability of any kind to defendants”.

Twitter folks seem to be disgusted over the lawsuit.

The fact that the owners of the Mandalay Bay are suing the victims of the 2017 massacre is disgusting. This isn’t a pro gun vs gun control argument: this is a case where grossly rich elitist assholes are beating down on victims of a massacre instead of owning responsibility. — Christian Hanson (@chrishanson1994) July 17, 2018

Mandalay Bay's parent company MGM is suing the victims of the Mandalay Bay shooting in an attempt to dismiss the lawsuits against them. I understand the legal strategy but this makes them look terribly heartless. — Matthew Prewett (@matthewprewett) July 17, 2018

Do you think this is fair or foul to the victims?

SOURCE: Bossip.com

Article Courtesy of Bossip

First Picture Courtesy of Smith Collection/Gado and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of George Rose and Getty Images

Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 28 photos Launch gallery Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 4 Source:Getty 1 of 28 2. Luther Vandross brought more than a little bit of Las Vegas to 7;000 fans at Maple Leaf Gardens last Source:Getty 2 of 28 3. Luther Vandross On Stage Source:Getty 3 of 28 4. Luther Vandross On 'Oprah Winfrey' Source:Getty 4 of 28 5. Little Richard And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 5 of 28 6. The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson - Season 28 Source:Getty 6 of 28 7. Luther Vandross Live In Concert Source:Getty 7 of 28 8. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 8 of 28 9. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 9 of 28 10. Dionne Warwick Burt Bacharach Carole Bayer Sager And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 10 of 28 11. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 11 of 28 12. Luther Vandross Source:Getty 12 of 28 13. Roberta Flack And Luther Vandross Source:Getty 13 of 28 14. Singer Luther Vandross Source:Getty 14 of 28 15. Luther Vandross Live at Westbury Music Fair Source:Getty 15 of 28 16. 7th Annual Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards Source:Getty 16 of 28 17. 33rd Annual Grammy Awards Source:Getty 17 of 28 18. BET Awards Source:Getty 18 of 28 19. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 9 Source:Getty 19 of 28 20. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 20 of 28 21. Disney ABC Television Group Archive Source:Getty 21 of 28 22. Celine Dion, Luther Vandross And Little Richard Appear At A Gala for the President at Ford's Theatre Source:Getty 22 of 28 23. Los Angeles Cityscapes and City Views Source:Getty 23 of 28 24. Luther Vandross Honored Posthumously On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Source:Getty 24 of 28 25. Foxy Brown, Luther Vandross 'O' Magazine launch party Metropolitan Pavilion, NYC April 12, 2000 Source:Getty 25 of 28 26. Clive Davis At Arista Grammy Party Source:Getty 26 of 28 27. Luther Vandross Retro Source:Getty 27 of 28 28. Gladys Knight, Luther Vandross Presenting On The 17th American Music Awards Source:Getty 28 of 28 Skip ad Continue reading Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos] Through the years with Luther Vandross [Photos]

Fair Or Foul? Mandalay Bay Files Federal Lawsuit To Rebuff Liability For 1,000 Mass Shooting Victims was originally published on wzakcleveland.com