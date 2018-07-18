CLOSE
Feature Story
What Was Your First PlayStation Experience? Ancient Internet Folks Chime In

You had to be there.

A young girl is experiencing PlayStation 4 in a Sony store...

Source: Zhang Peng / Getty

1994 seems like ancient times, but it actually wasn’t that long ago. To set the stage, this was around the time O.J. Simpson fled from police in his white Ford Bronco, it’s when The Lion King was released, and it’s the year Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson. Ah, the good ol’ days.

1994 was a memorable year in music, scandal, and movies, but it was also a memorable year for gamers, as the first PlayStation launched in Japan! Today, Twitter folks took it all the way back when they shared their first-ever PlayStation experience.

Do you remember getting your first PlayStation? What were your favorite games?

What Was Your First PlayStation Experience? Ancient Internet Folks Chime In was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
