What Was Your First PlayStation Experience? Ancient Internet Folks Chime In

1994 seems like ancient times, but it actually wasn’t that long ago. To set the stage, this was around the time O.J. Simpson fled from police in his white Ford Bronco, it’s when The Lion King was released, and it’s the year Lisa Marie Presley married Michael Jackson. Ah, the good ol’ days.

1994 was a memorable year in music, scandal, and movies, but it was also a memorable year for gamers, as the first PlayStation launched in Japan! Today, Twitter folks took it all the way back when they shared their first-ever PlayStation experience.

Tekken. I was in hospital recovering from an asthma attack and this kid next to me had a grey console I'd never seen before, playing this fighter with 3D (!) characters and I couldn't breathe all over again. https://t.co/kU5tQqYdEW — J A M I N (@JaminEatWorld) July 17, 2018

Cool Boarders was the first PS1 game I ever played pic.twitter.com/TAOlapQ0A1 — Gavin (@GavinUK86) July 17, 2018

Crash bandicoot PS1 on Christmas Day. My mum got mad because I didn't want to eat any dinner and just get back to playing. Then in the evening I made everyone play a Tekken 2 tournament 👍👍 https://t.co/2tRbkVqk3p — Ricky 🍞 (@AxiomaticBear) July 17, 2018

I gotta believe pic.twitter.com/nBKSmT1uKY — Craig Steele (@craig88) July 17, 2018

Anyone else remember destruction derby pic.twitter.com/0gGbYi8I8q — Mark Kirwan ⚽️ (@mkirwan83) July 17, 2018

Do you remember getting your first PlayStation? What were your favorite games?

