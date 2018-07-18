Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring

You can’t talk about great revolutionaries of the world without mentioning the GOAT of the movement: Mr. Nelson Mandela.

The former South African President had a long, tumultuous life trying to end apartheid and bring peace to homeland — not to mention he was the country’s first Black head of state.

Despite being deemed a controversial figure for most of his life, Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize, is also viewed as an icon and “Father Of The Nation” to most South Africans.

The Legacy of Madiba lives on WATCH this pic.twitter.com/zRo7n0wnWG — Fikile (Mr Fearfokkol) (@MbalulaFikile) July 18, 2018

In honor of the late legend’s 100th birthday, check out these beautiful rare photos of Mandela throughout his life.

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring 17 photos Launch gallery 17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring 1. Young Revolutionary Source:Getty 1 of 17 2. Mandela visting Martin Luther King's memorial in Atlanta. Source:Getty 2 of 17 3. Mandela with his daughter Zindzi Mandela at her 1992 wedding in Soweto. Source:Getty 3 of 17 4. Baby faced Madiba Source:Getty 4 of 17 5. Mandela was for the people way before becoming a political leader. Source:Getty 5 of 17 6. Mandela's meet the Kennedy's. Source:Getty 6 of 17 7. Mandela Takes London Source:Getty 7 of 17 8. Mandela Gives A Powerful Speech After Being Released From Prison Source:Getty 8 of 17 9. Nelson with his dear friend Whoopi Goldberg back in the day. Source:Getty 9 of 17 10. Baby Love. Source:Getty 10 of 17 11. Mandela With Hilary Clinton. Source:Getty 11 of 17 12. That revolutionary love. Source:Getty 12 of 17 13. It never dies. Source:Getty 13 of 17 14. Mandela loved visiting sick kids. Source:Getty 14 of 17 15. Madiba Loves The People. Source:Getty 15 of 17 16. Always showing love. Source:Getty 16 of 17 17. Mandela greets supporters after his release from prison. Source:Getty 17 of 17 Skip ad Continue reading 17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring 17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring was originally published on globalgrind.com