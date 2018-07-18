CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nelson Mandela's visit to Ireland 1990

Source: Independent News and Media / Getty

You can’t talk about great revolutionaries of the world without mentioning the GOAT of the movement: Mr. Nelson Mandela.

 

The former South African President had a long, tumultuous life trying to end apartheid and bring peace to homeland — not to mention he was the country’s first Black head of state.

 

Despite being deemed a controversial figure for most of his life, Mandela, a Nobel Peace Prize, is also viewed as an icon and “Father Of The Nation” to most South Africans.

 

In honor of the late legend’s 100th birthday, check out these beautiful rare photos of Mandela throughout his life.

Nelson Mandela

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

17 photos Launch gallery

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

Continue reading 17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

17 Rare Photos Of Nelson Mandela Letting Freedom Ring

Happy 100th Birthday Nelson Mandela: 17 Rare Photos Of The South African President Letting Freedom Ring was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close