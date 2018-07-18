0 reads Leave a comment
@JuustLou was mortified when he got a sneak peak at how he was created years ago. His parents were getting down and dirty to Sir Mix-A-Lot‘s “Baby Got Back” and the awkward tension he felt was written all over his face.
“I gotta go, I gotta GO,” he hilariously said into the camera.
We feel you Lou, but on the ‘Hump Wednesday’ side of things your parents are absolutely our #mood. Press play on the quick clip up top.
These Righteous Folks Getting Down & Dirty To ‘Baby Got Back’ = Our Mood All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com
