CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

These Righteous Folks Getting Down & Dirty To ‘Baby Got Back’ = Our Mood All Day

Baby Got Back!

0 reads
Leave a comment

@JuustLou was mortified when he got a sneak peak at how he was created years ago. His parents were getting down and dirty to Sir Mix-A-Lot‘s “Baby Got Back” and the awkward tension he felt was written all over his face.

“I gotta go, I gotta GO,” he hilariously said into the camera.

We feel you Lou, but on the ‘Hump Wednesday’ side of things your parents are absolutely our #mood. Press play on the quick clip up top.

'Valerian Et La Cite Des Milles Planetes' Premiere At La Cite Du Cinema

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Continue reading Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

Every Time We Wanted To See Super Thick Rihanna Nakey Nakey Naked

These Righteous Folks Getting Down & Dirty To ‘Baby Got Back’ = Our Mood All Day was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close