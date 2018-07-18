Despite the criticisms many have had for him over the years, the 6 God continues to be peak Drake at all times. Yesterday, fans were ecstatic to learn the Toronto rapper publicly acknowledged Shiggy, an IG comedian who started a dance challenge that helped Drake’s “In My Feelings” go viral and reach #1. “Met the legend on the night we went number one,” @ChampagnePapi wrote…and the rest is history.
But there’s one other detail about the photo that people are noticing now, after having had a chance to comb the pic over in full…Drake’s very Drake sweatshirt.
Why, yes it is @Dmarcus22—and of course, social media responded immediately.
Unless you’ve been living in some sort of a crawl space for the past few months, you know Drizzy has a track titled “Finesse” on his latest album Scorpion and it’s a fan favorite.
The customized sweatshirt was created by none other than icantdecideyet. Feeling it?
Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About
Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
Did You Miss This Key Detail In Drake & Shiggy’s IG Photo? was originally published on globalgrind.com