Despite the criticisms many have had for him over the years, the 6 God continues to be peak Drake at all times. Yesterday, fans were ecstatic to learn the Toronto rapper publicly acknowledged Shiggy, an IG comedian who started a dance challenge that helped Drake’s “In My Feelings” go viral and reach #1. “Met the legend on the night we went number one,” @ChampagnePapi wrote…and the rest is history.

But there’s one other detail about the photo that people are noticing now, after having had a chance to comb the pic over in full…Drake’s very Drake sweatshirt.

Is that a Tennessee sweater carved out to say Finesse? https://t.co/alzNffhxnN — SC:demarcuswill22 (@Dmarcus22) July 17, 2018

Why, yes it is @Dmarcus22—and of course, social media responded immediately.

It is and it’s loooooowkey fye — Enrique Torres (@SUAVOR_SAUCE) July 18, 2018

🔥🔥🔥 thats the GOAT for you — scorpihoe dike 👅💦 (@badtastetay) July 18, 2018

Yoooo that’s some heat ain’t even peep that — BIANO (@gzzuphoesdown) July 18, 2018

Unless you’ve been living in some sort of a crawl space for the past few months, you know Drizzy has a track titled “Finesse” on his latest album Scorpion and it’s a fan favorite.

The customized sweatshirt was created by none other than icantdecideyet. Feeling it?

Did You Miss This Key Detail In Drake & Shiggy’s IG Photo? was originally published on globalgrind.com