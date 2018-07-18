CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Did You Miss This Key Detail In Drake & Shiggy’s IG Photo?

What do you think?

1 reads
Leave a comment

Met the legend on the night we went number one. ✅🙏🏽🙌🏽 @theshiggyshow

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Despite the criticisms many have had for him over the years, the 6 God continues to be peak Drake at all times. Yesterday, fans were ecstatic to learn the Toronto rapper publicly acknowledged Shiggy, an IG comedian who started a dance challenge that helped Drake’s “In My Feelings” go viral and reach #1. “Met the legend on the night we went number one,” @ChampagnePapi wrote…and the rest is history.

But there’s one other detail about the photo that people are noticing now, after having had a chance to comb the pic over in full…Drake’s very Drake sweatshirt.

Why, yes it is @Dmarcus22—and of course, social media responded immediately.

Unless you’ve been living in some sort of a crawl space for the past few months, you know Drizzy has a track titled “Finesse” on his latest album Scorpion and it’s a fan favorite.

The customized sweatshirt was created by none other than icantdecideyet. Feeling it?

2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About

9 photos Launch gallery

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About

Continue reading Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real “KiKi” Drake Has Everyone Singing About

Found Her: 10 Pics Of The Real "KiKi" Drake Has Everyone Singing About

[caption id="attachment_4226607" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty[/caption] "In My Feelings" is a great song but it's about the world finds out who KiKi really is. According to Genius, KiKi is none other than a 24-year-old woman from Oakland named K'yanna Barber. She also happens to be KB in Drake's song too. K'yanna and Drake briefly dated back in 2016. She's the mother of a 4-year-old son named Kailen. https://twitter.com/tripleogyan/status/1016424607325118465 Check out our gallery to see just why K'yanna has Drake all in his feelings.

Did You Miss This Key Detail In Drake & Shiggy’s IG Photo? was originally published on globalgrind.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close