Feature Story
Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For “TLOP” Back In 2016: Report

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2017

Source: Marc Piasecki / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Author Bret Easton Ellis says Kanye reached out to him to write “pornographic content for ‘TLOP’.”

It appears Kanye West wanted to make some pornographic videos in support of The Life Of Pablo a couple years ago. Author Bret Easton Ellis revealed in his latest podcast episode that Kanye West had asked him to write pornographic video content for tracks on The Life of Pablo.

Ellis said that Kanye had gotten in touch with him a few years ago in order to make “pornographic videos on tracks he had recorded during The Life of Pablo sessions.” He also added that “Kanye is, yes, a genius, and every hour I spent with him was more than worth it, even if the project never happened.”

Kanye West Wanted To Shoot Pornographic Videos For “TLOP” Back In 2016: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

Photos
