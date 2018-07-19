CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Swiss Rolls Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella

1 reads
Leave a comment

Eat with caution!

A recall for Swiss Rolls sold under multiple brands due to salmonella contamination. The affected snacks are sold under the names Mrs. Freshley’s, Food Lion, H-E-B, Baker’s Treat, Market Square and Great Value, according to 10TV.

Family shopping in grocery store.

Source: Gerard Fritz / Getty

The company Flower Foods, Inc. say consumers should discard or return purchased snacks back where they bought them. Consumers with questions may call Flowers’ Consumer Relations Center at 1-866-245-8921.

14 Rappers Softer Than Twinkies

15 photos Launch gallery

14 Rappers Softer Than Twinkies

Continue reading 14 Rappers Softer Than Twinkies

14 Rappers Softer Than Twinkies

Source: 10TV

Swiss Rolls Snacks Recalled Due To Salmonella was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 6 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 10 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close