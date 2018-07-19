CLOSE
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Sports Toplesses Glasses To The ESPYS [POLL]

The 2018 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

On Wednesday evening Draya Michele arrived at the ESPY’s and showed us that she’s still gunning for the title of Fashion’s ‘It’ Girl. The former Basketball Wives star and current successful entrepreneur has been serving us looks and she didn’t pass up this red carpet opportunity to keep us talking.

The 2018 ESPYS - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

She arrived with fiancé Orlando Scandrick and both of them looked absolutely smashing with refreshing and summer-esq looks. Draya wore a simple and sleek purple Nili Lotan dress, while Scandrick opted for a silk floral tracksuit and Tom Ford glasses.

What stood out most about Draya’s look was undoubtedly the specs that she was sporting on her face. The interesting part about them was that they had no top, simply a gold bottom rim.

The 2018 ESPYS

Source: David Crotty / Getty

The look had people talking and while some loved the look, others thought she was trying too hard. Personally, I loved the look. In the age of every influencer and celebrity getting free clothes and accessories, and looking the exact same, I appreciate her digging just a little bit more to have something fresh. This was an unexpected look on the carpet and that’s what it’s all about.

Draya commented under Fashion Bomb Daily’s new Instagram page, “Simple wins every time. And NO LABELS!!!” I love a celeb that knows style goes beyond logos.

Beauties, what do you think of Draya’s look? Take our poll below and sound off in the comments!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Draya Michele Sports Toplesses Glasses To The ESPYS [POLL]

