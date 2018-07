DL’s GED Section: Trump Has Rock Solid Support

Donald Trump’s approval rating among republicans is about 75%. This is alarming because no matter what he does he has a solid group of people who will stand by him no matter what. He has put babies in cages, ignored Puerto Rico, sided with Putin and so much more; he was right when he said that he could shoot someone and not lose support.

