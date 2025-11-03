Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote
Ohio voters are gearing up for the 2025 General Election on Tuesday, November 4th, where local races, school levies, and citywide issues will be decided across the state. Here’s what to know before you cast your ballot this fall.
RELATED: SNAP Deadline: Where to Get Food Help in Cincinnati & NKY
When and Where to Vote
Polls open at 6:30AM and close at 7:30PM on Election Day, November 4th.
Voters who prefer to mail in their ballots must ensure they’re postmarked by Monday, Nov. 3.
If you plan to vote early in person, check your county board of elections website for detailed hours and locations.
What to Bring
Ohio now requires an approved photo ID to vote in person. Acceptable forms include:
- An unexpired Ohio driver’s license or state ID
- A temporary ID issued by the BMV
- A U.S. passport or passport card
- A U.S. military, National Guard, or Department of Veterans Affairs ID
All valid IDs must include your name, photo, and an expiration date that has not passed. Your name should closely match how it appears in the official voter rolls.
You can verify your registration and polling location through the Ohio Secretary of State’s voter lookup tool.
Key Races on the Ballot
Voters in Cincinnati will decide whether Mayor Aftab Pureval will secure another term or if Pastor Cory Bowman, brother of Vice President JD Vance, will take the city in a “new” direction.
Pureval previously dominated the May primary with more than 80% of the vote, while Bowman trailed with roughly 13%.
The Cincinnati City Council race will also be crowded this year, with more than two dozen candidates going for nine available seats. The top nine vote-getters will earn a spot on Council.
According to election officials, less than a quarter of the city’s 217,000 registered voters are expected to turn out… meaning fewer than 54,000 people could ultimately decide the city’s future leadership.
Levies and Local Issues
Cincy voters will see a mix of renewal and new levies on the ballots this November.
Cincinnati Public Schools is asking voters to renew a long-standing operating levy that helps fund academic programs, student services, and staffing. Officials emphasize that the renewal would not raise taxes.
Other school districts with levies on the ballot include:
- Deer Park Community City Schools
- Oak Hills Local Schools
- Little Miami Schools
- New Richmond Exempted Village Schools
- Lakota Local Schools
- Madison Local Schools (renewal)
- Carlisle Local Schools
- Franklin City Schools
- Kings Local Schools
- Springboro Schools
- Georgetown Exempted Village Schools
In addition, Lebanon voters will weigh in on a proposed marijuana dispensary issue, and Colerain Township residents will decide on a local levy.
Finding Your Sample Ballot
To review everything that will appear on your local ballot including candidates, levies, and issues, visit your county’s Board of Elections website or use the Ohio Secretary of State’s sample ballot tool.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote
- Fasho Face Off: Two Artists. One Winner. Listen Live!
- Cincinnati businesses offer help as SNAP funding ends amid government shutdown
- 2025 Halloween Jamboree [PHOTOS]
- Bengals Fall Short In Heartbreaking 47-42 Loss To The Bears
- Toni Braxton ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Premiere Date
- LaKeith Stanfield Brings Dior’s Future-Forward Menswear From The Runway To Real Life
- ‘They Still Not Like Us’: The LA Dodgers Defeat The Toronto Blue Jays For Back-To-Back World Series Titles
- Gayle King Shuts Down Rumors About Being Kicked Off “CBS Mornings”
- Halloween ASSignment Understood! Fans Claim Kayla Nicole ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ Ethered Ex Travis Kelce With A Costume Clapback
Ohio 2025 General Election: What to Know Before You Vote was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com