Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players

America's biggest bully strikes again.

Earlier this week, it appeared the NFL was backtracking on penalizing players for kneeling during the National Anthem. It was announced via a statement that NFL will suspend their oppressive policy, “The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.”

Reportedly, the NFL decided to suspended the suspension after several players from Miami Dolphins staged their own protests. Receiver Kenny Stills took a knee with a hand on his heart during the anthem last season, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips put his arm around Stills before one game, and safety Michael Thomas and tight end Julius Thomas left the team after their kneeling protests.

Well, Trump is pissed.

America’s biggest bully wrote, “The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again – can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!” See below:

How despicable that Trump wants to actively work to take away people’s First Amendment rights. Not only is it deplorable, it’s un-American. Furthermore, it’s disgusting that Trump continues to play Human Resources manager for the NFL. Don’t be surprised if the NFL reinstates the suspension.

Trump Is Outraged That The First Amendment Isn’t Being Taken Away From NFL Players was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
