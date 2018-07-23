CLOSE
R. Kelly Addresses Sex Rumors, Radio & Faults In “I Admit” [Listen]

Every time R. Kelly is accused of some type of wrongdoing, a fire song comes after it addressing the rumors. The Chicago-born singer has been accused of running a sex cult with over and underage women, abuse, and drug use. Radio stations and Spotify has made choices to either restrict or not play his music. Kelly’s tour shows have been met with protests and cancelations. Celebrities such as Ava Duvernay and John Legend have called for Kells to be investigated over the sexual rumors that have followed him for years.

How does R. Kelly decide to respond? Through a 19-minute song called “I Admit.”  In the song, Kells admits to some transgressions but not what you think.

In response to sexual abuse rumors, Kells sings “Say I’m abusing these women. What the f*ck? That’s some absurd shit. They brainwashed, really? Kidnapped, really? Can’t eat, really? Real talk that sh*t sounds silly.”

Kelly also responds to Spotify and Tom Joyner restricting his music, family and money issues on the track that you can listen to below.

 

 

R. Kelly Addresses Sex Rumors, Radio & Faults In "I Admit" [Listen]

