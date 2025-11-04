7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Tyler Perry stands as one of the most influential figures in modern filmmaking, celebrated for his compelling storytelling, unforgettable characters, and distinctive ability to weave humor with heartfelt social commentary. While many know him best for his iconic portrayal of Madea, Perry’s creative range extends far beyond that beloved character. His work spans multiple genres — from heartfelt dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies and gripping thrillers — making him one of Hollywood’s most versatile creators.

According to Forbes, Perry’s net worth has soared to an impressive $1.4 billion. His wildly successful Madea franchise alone — featuring hits like Madea Goes to Jail and Madea’s Family Reunion — has earned over $660 million at the box office.

Beyond Madea, Perry’s extensive film and television catalog continues to thrive. His recent film The Six Triple Eight earned five awards at the 56th Annual NAACP Image Awards, while popular series like All the Queen’s Men and House of Payne remain fan favorites. Notably, TBS acquired the rights to House of Payne for $200 million, with approximately $138 million going directly to Perry, according to Parade.

Perry’s breakthrough film, Diary of a Mad Black Woman, set the tone for his cinematic legacy. The movie opened to over $21 million in its first weekend and ultimately grossed $51 million in theaters, with an additional $150 million generated from home video, streaming, and TV licensing revenue.

Now, Perry is adding another gem to his ever-growing portfolio. On Nov. 5, his latest project, Finding Joy, will debut on Amazon Prime Video. According to a press release, the film stars Shannon Thornton as Joy, a talented New York fashion designer overshadowed by her boss and struggling in love.

Encouraged by her loyal friends, Ashley (Brittany S. Hall) and Littia (Inayah), Joy follows her crush, Colton (Aaron O’Connell), to Colorado in search of holiday magic. Instead, a shocking revelation and a snowstorm leave her stranded, until an unexpected encounter with Ridge (Tosin Morohunfola) changes her outlook on life, love, and happiness.

We can’t wait to see what this new film has in store, but until then, here’s a look at seven of Tyler Perry’s best movies that showcase his diverse filmmaking talents and storytelling skills.

1. Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005)

Diary of a Mad Black Woman debuted in 2005 and left fans enamored by Perry’s unique storytelling, blending romance and comedy with the raw ups and downs of real life. Notably, the movie was directed by Darren Grant, but Perry wrote the screenplay for the beloved film. Based on Perry’s 2002 stage play of the same name, the film marks his feature-length debut and serves as the first installment in the Madea film franchise. Starring Perry alongside Kimberly Elise, Steve Harris, Shemar Moore, and Cicely Tyson, the story follows a woman named Helen Simmons-McCarter who is abruptly thrown out of her home by her abusive husband, after he files for divorce on their 18th wedding anniversary. Helen finds refuge with her outspoken grandmother, Madea, who brings her signature humor and tough love to every moment as Helen learns to rebuild her life after divorce.

2. Madea’s Family Reunion (2006)

Madea’s Family Reunion is also a fan-favorite. In this film, Perry brings back his larger-than-life, sharp-tongued matriarch, Madea, who’s tasked with planning her niece’s wedding. The film mixes heartfelt family drama with hilarious moments and sharp social commentary on relationships, family dynamics, and forgiveness.

While the Madea films are known for their humor, Madea’s Family Reunion stands out for its emotional depth. The movie explores issues of domestic abuse, healing, and the importance of family unity. The film’s mix of laughter and tears has made it a fan favorite, proving Perry’s ability to balance comedy with serious themes.

3. The Family That Preys (2008)

A departure from his usual comedic work, The Family That Preys is a gripping family drama that showcases Perry’s talent for storytelling. The film follows two families—one wealthy and the other working-class—and the tensions that arise when their lives become entwined. At its core, the film explores themes of betrayal, greed, and the strength of family bonds.

With a stellar cast including Alfre Woodard, Kathy Bates, and Sanaa Lathan, Perry delivers a sharp, dramatic film that is less about humor and more about the complexities of relationships and the price of success. The movie offers a rich look at personal ambition, loyalty, and the impact of choices, making it one of Perry’s standout works.

4. Why Did I Get Married? (2007)

One of Perry’s most successful and well-received films, Why Did I Get Married? explores the complexities of relationships, love, and marriage through the lens of a group of friends who gather for a vacation. Each couple is dealing with their own set of issues, from infidelity to trust, and the movie delves into both the humorous and painful aspects of married life.

What sets this film apart is Perry’s ability to balance lighthearted comedy with real, often complex, issues surrounding love. The performances from the ensemble cast—led by Perry, Janet Jackson, Jill Scott, and Tyler’s frequent collaborator, Sharon Leal—are heartfelt and relatable. It’s a film that both entertains and educates on the trials and tribulations of romantic relationships.

The film grossed $55.8 million worldwide according to Box Office Mojo.

5. Madea Goes to Jail (2009)

Another hit in the Madea series, Madea Goes to Jail sees the infamous matriarch getting herself into all sorts of trouble, this time being incarcerated after a series of hilarious and chaotic events. The movie is a perfect blend of slapstick humor and tender moments, showcasing Perry’s ability to make audiences laugh while also providing valuable life lessons.

At its core, the film explores themes of redemption and second chances, with Madea serving as both a source of comic relief and a moral compass for those around her. While the movie is undeniably funny, it also highlights Perry’s gift for using comedy to explore deeper emotional and societal issues, making it another standout entry in his career.

6. A Fall from Grace (2020)

A Fall from Grace is a sharp turn from Perry’s usual comedy-dominated repertoire. This psychological thriller, which premiered on Netflix in 2020, centers on a woman named Grace (played by Crystal Fox) who is accused of murdering her husband. As the investigation unfolds, secrets come to light, and the truth becomes more elusive than ever.

Perry, who directed, wrote, and produced the film, brings an intense and suspenseful narrative that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The movie tackles themes of love, betrayal, and justice, with unexpected twists and turns that prove Perry is capable of thrilling audiences just as much as he can make them laugh. A Fall from Grace earned praise for its bold genre departure, showing Perry’s range as a filmmaker, earning a BMI Film & TV award along with a Film Critics Circle Award, according to IMDb.

7. Straw (2025)

Straw is one of Tyler Perry’s most recent ventures into darker territory. Released on Netflix on June 6, 2025, the film is written, directed, and produced by Perry, and stars Taraji P. Henson, Sherri Shepherd, Teyana Taylor, and others.

The story follows Janiyah (Henson), a single Black mother overwhelmed by life’s pressures—eviction, job loss, mounting bills—until she reaches a breaking point. Perry described the film as about “that feeling of, ‘I’m at my last straw,’” during an interview with Netflix over the summer.

“She’s just trying to survive, just trying to be a great mother to her daughter, and then the circumstances in her life cause her to be in this situation,” Perry shared. “I think that a lot of people around the world, no matter if you’re a Black woman or not, will be able to relate to that feeling of, ‘I’m at my last straw.’”

Straw is a powerful exploration of survival, desperation, and the moment when everything changes, which had viewers at the edge of their seats in June. Tyler Perry has created a diverse range of films that reflect both his comedic sensibilities and his ability to delve into deep, often difficult subject matter. Whether it’s through the hilarious antics of Madea or the gripping drama of films like The Family That Preys or A Fall from Grace, Perry’s work has had a significant cultural impact, drawing in audiences from all walks of life.

7 Of Tyler Perry’s Best Movies: A Look At The Filmmaker’s Iconic Works was originally published on hellobeautiful.com