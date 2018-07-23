CLOSE
Feature Story
Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films

The basketball star is bringing his faith into film with his next venture.

Basketball champ Steph Curry is venturing into entertainment with his new faith-based and family-focused films. According to EURweb, the Golden State warrior has partnered with major studio houses to bring his core values to the big screen.

“It was very important for us as a company to sign Steph,” said Jeffrey Godsick, executive VP of brand partnerships and global strategy at Sony Pictures Entertainment.

“He chose us over many other opportunities he had because of the diversity for the company in so many different areas of entertainment, gaming, music and TV. We cover every area of pop culture and entertainment. That was important to him.”

Movies in the potential production slate include a biblical animated feature, and a comedic movie, preliminary called “Church Hoppers” which is a play on the successful “Wedding Crashers” film.

Curry told Variety that he’s viewing the projects as an extension of the things he personally believes in.

“It’s not about me hitting people over the head with a Bible and telling them they have to believe a certain thing, or think a certain way…I don’t mind being called corny. I’m comfortable with who I am,” Curry said.

SOURCE: VARIETY

Steph Curry To Produce Slate Of Faith-Based Films was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

