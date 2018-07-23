CLOSE
National
Home > National

Media Ignoring Minneapolis Teen Who Posted Haunting Message On Facebook And Found Dead Hours Later

Nathan D. Hampton was only 20 years old.

1 reads
Leave a comment

On Sunday, July 22, Nathan D. Hampton of Minneapolis, Minnesota posted on Facebook “Watch the company you keep.” Hours later, he was found shot and killed.

See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests

The Star Tribune reports Hampton attended a kickball tournament with nearly 400 other people by a north Minneapolis park. Gunfire rang out and officers arrived on the scene around 7 p.m. and “found Hampton not breathing and with no pulse.” CPR was attempted, but he was taken to a local hospital and died shortly thereafter.

The Star Tribune reports, “No arrests have been announced, nor have police pointed to a motive for the killing.”

His sister, Ella Hampton, told The Star Tribune, “That was my little bro, man. I literally talked to him a couple of days ago. He was 20, turning 21 next month. … He was smart, athletic, real funny. He was very motivational, gave the best advice for any situation you were going through in your life at the moment. He was loyal to the ones he loved dearly.” She also said she has received “a lot of calls from close family and friends of his.”

Sadly, there has been little to no media coverage on this tragic killing of Nathan D. Hampton, which is often the case when it comes to the lives of young Black people in America. We hope there is a thorough investigation and, most importantly, justice.

Our condolences go out to the friends and family of Nathan D. Hampton. Rest in power, Nathan.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-PROTEST-POLITICS

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

93 photos Launch gallery

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Continue reading 95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives

Black folks were representing in full force at the dozens of March for Our Lives rallies held across the globe on March 24, 2018, attracting hundreds of thousands of students, activists, celebrities and other world citizens concerned about the disturbing levels of gun violence that plagues the U.S like no other nation. As the disproportionate victims of gun violence in America, Black people made sure their voices were heard. Have a look at the youthful faces of the country's current and future freedom fighters as well as their colorful, clever signs.

Media Ignoring Minneapolis Teen Who Posted Haunting Message On Facebook And Found Dead Hours Later was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close