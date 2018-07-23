CLOSE
An Uber Driver Got Suspended After Secretly Live Streaming Hundreds Of Passengers

This is an absolutely insane story

Ride-sharing apps Uber and Lyft have both suspended a driver after learning he that live streamed videos of hundreds of his passengers without their consent.

The driver–identified by The St. Louis Post Dispatch as 32-year-old Jason Gargac–filmed his interactions with passengers using a small camera mounted on his windshield, and streamed the footage live on Twitch. Some of the conversations Gargac recorded revealed passengers’ full names, where they lived, and more according to reports.

Uber announced that it ended its “partnership” with Gargac, while Lyft said it had “deactivated” his account.

Unfortunately beyond that, the driver faces no legal repercussions for his behavior because Missouri has “one party consent” privacy laws–this means that only one participant in a conversation needs to agree to its being recorded. Crazy, right?

