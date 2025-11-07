MAGA Meltdown Continues: MAGA Predicts Mass Exodus From NYC After Zohran Mamdani Election

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Now that New York City voters have spoken and elected Zohran Mamdani as their next mayor, MAGA America has adopted a new narrative, predicting that NYC will see a mass exodus as citizens flee the city due to Mamdani’s policies, which they say are communist, socialist, Marxist — forms of government that do not really go together — proving, once again, that these people don’t read books, but love buzzwords that allow them to pretend they read books.

If you’ve seen these comments all up and down social media about millions of people fleeing NYC because they don’t actually know what a democratic socialist is, and think it means everything will be given away for free until the taxpayer well runs dry, you’ll notice many of them — probably the strong majority — do not actually live in the city or have a very high opinion of it, but they certainly think they know more than its electorate about what’s best for the city.

In fact, according to KHOU 11, the Houston Police Officers’ Union is out here openly trying to recruit officers from the NYPD, posting from its Facebook account, “NYPD, are you disgusted with the election of Zohran Mamdani? Join us!”

Apparently, the cops in Houston hadn’t heard that Gov. Gregg Abbott has threatened that “after the polls close tomorrow night, I will impose a 100% tariff on anyone moving to Texas from NYC.”

Of course, it’s an empty threat, because state governments can’t impose tariffs, and certainly not on people who are travelling, but his tweet, the police union’s message to New York cops, and the MAGA world’s insistence that NYC is about to implode and squeeze out millions of disgruntled New Yorkers just go to show that Mamdani Derangement Syndrome has made these people stupid — or, well — more stupid.

After all, these people don’t know what they’re talking about. They aren’t economic experts. They are the loyal cultists of President Donald Trump, who regards “groceries” as an “old-fashioned word” he just discovered, and he thinks shoppers need to produce a photo ID to buy them. He thinks there’s no autism in Cuba because Cubans don’t take Tylenol. He thinks windmills cause cancer and boat batteries cause shark attacks.

These are people who love Donald Trump because his idiocy reflects their own. And they believe with all of their hearts that the president’s tariff tantrums are going to carry America out of inflation and lower the cost of living. Hell, they still think he won the election in 2020. Maybe they should mind their business, worry about being the children George W. Bush left behind, and leave NYC alone.

Besides, this isn’t about socialism, or whatever they think communism is; it’s about racism, xenophobia, and Islamaphobia, just as it was for the eight years that former President Barack Obama was in office.

MAGA supporters have already shown their hand on this. Since the emergence of Mamdani, they’ve been calling him a Muslim terrorist, calling for him to be deported, and seemingly implicating him in 9/11, despite the fact that he was a child. Sen. Ted Cruz called Mamdani an “actual communist jihadist.”

When Obama was in office, they also called him a socialist, Marxist, and communist. Granted, Mamdani self-identifies as a democratic socialist, which Obama did not, but all the parallels are still there, because, ultimately, it was Obama’s ethnic identity that was the problem, not his policies. They called Obama a Muslim, despite him being a Christian, showing off their Islamaphobia and the fact that they believe one Black or brown person with an African name is the same as any other Black or brown person with an African name. They, including Trump, hounded Obama with their “birther” movement. Trump has also claimed that Mamdani is not a legal U.S. citizen.

Now, MAGA morons will argue that anti-Trump people have reacted with the same alarmist attitude both times Trump was elected, but it’s not the same. People hate Trump because of the person he is inside — a boorish, crass, bigoted, compulsive liar who we all saw mock a disabled reporter on the campaign trail, and who we have watched spread anti-immigrant hate speech from the MAGA pulpit for years. (And that’s a very short list of the character-based reasons people don’t like the orangey-white nationalist.)

MAGA people, on the other hand, largely hated Obama because of who he is on the outside, so much so that most of them never really did much research on his policies outside of what was spewed from the bowels of Fox News and other right-wing media. The same can be said for Mamdani.

In fact, if there is a mass exodus of New Yorkers from NYC, it will likely mostly be MAGA-fied xenophobes and racists who just don’t want a proud Muslim running their city, in which case, a lot of other New Yorkers will be telling them good riddance.

