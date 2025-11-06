Starting Friday, FAA to Cut Flights by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Government Shutdown

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The federal government shutdown is now taking a major toll on U.S. air travel. Starting Friday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will reduce flight capacity by 10% at 40 of the country’s largest airports, affecting an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 flights each day.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the decision Wednesday afternoon, describing it as a “proactive” step to preserve safety standards amid mounting operational pressure. “We thought 10% was the right number based on the pressure we were seeing,” Duffy said during a press conference, noting the move is temporary but does not yet have an end date.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency made the call after reviewing data showing that ongoing staffing shortages were beginning to compromise the system’s ability to operate safely. “We are seeing pressures build in a way that we don’t feel, if we allow it to go unchecked, will allow us to continue to tell the public that we operate the safest airline system in the world,” Bedford explained.

While the FAA has not released the list of airports that will be impacted, industry experts expect major hubs — including those in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York — to face the biggest reductions. Bedford said additional measures could follow if staffing and safety conditions worsen.

The decision comes as thousands of air traffic controllers and TSA screeners continue to work without pay due to the government shutdown, now in its 36th day. Many controllers have already reported financial stress and fatigue, leading to thin staffing at key facilities and delays at several major airports since early October.

Earlier this week, Duffy told CNBC that he might “shut the whole airspace down” if conditions continue to deteriorate. The comments underscored the growing frustration among federal officials and aviation employees as the shutdown stretches on with no resolution in sight.

National Air Traffic Controllers Association President Nick Daniels told Squawk Box on Wednesday that the damage caused by the prolonged shutdown could take “weeks to recover” even after government operations resume. “It’s not just about missed paychecks,” Daniels said. “We’re losing experienced controllers who can’t afford to stay, and rebuilding that system takes time.”

The FAA’s 10% flight reduction marks the first time in U.S. aviation history that capacity has been cut nationwide due to a government shutdown. Officials say the priority is maintaining safety, but the move is expected to trigger widespread cancellations and disruptions — especially heading into the busy holiday travel season.

For now, travelers are being urged to monitor their airline schedules closely and prepare for potential delays as the nation’s aviation system braces for yet another ripple effect of the record-breaking shutdown.

Starting Friday, FAA to Cut Flights by 10% at 40 Major Airports Amid Government Shutdown