Now you can enjoy a cold one with your four-legged buddy!

Now this story is definitely meant for the dog lovers in Columbus. Brewdog announced Tuesday that they will now serve dog-friendly beer so owners can host their own ‘pawties.”

BrewDog launches beer for dogs, offers 'pawties' for your dog's birthday https://t.co/S0fJsv6DHd pic.twitter.com/SBhMMOqa07 — WSYX ABC 6 (@wsyx6) July 24, 2018

Owners can host their own pawtie at DogTap in their outdoor park. Dog hats, cake, and beer will be provided!

Sounds like a plan? You can book a ‘pawtie’ in advance on BrewDog’s website.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

National Dog Day 16 photos Launch gallery National Dog Day 1. Rihanna 1 of 16 2. Serena Williams 2 of 16 3. Kevin Hart 3 of 16 4. Deborah Cox 4 of 16 5. Will Smith 5 of 16 6. Ciara 6 of 16 7. The Obama’s Dogs 7 of 16 8. CeeLo Green 8 of 16 9. 50-Cent 9 of 16 10. Angela Simmons 10 of 16 11. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen 11 of 16 12. Zoe Saldana 12 of 16 13. Sherri Shepherd 13 of 16 14. Shemar Moore 14 of 16 15. Zendaya 15 of 16 16. Mariah Carey 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading National Dog Day National Dog Day In honor of National Dog Day coming up, here are some celebrities with furry buddies!

Source: 10TV

Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’ was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com