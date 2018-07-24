CLOSE
Cincy
Home > Cincy

Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’

0 reads
Leave a comment

Now you can enjoy a cold one with your four-legged buddy!

Now this story is definitely meant for the dog lovers in Columbus. Brewdog announced Tuesday that they will now serve dog-friendly beer so owners can host their own ‘pawties.”

 

Owners can host their own pawtie at DogTap in their outdoor park. Dog hats, cake, and beer will be provided!

Sounds like a plan? You can book a ‘pawtie’ in advance on BrewDog’s website.

National Dog Day

16 photos Launch gallery

National Dog Day

Continue reading National Dog Day

National Dog Day

In honor of National Dog Day coming up, here are some celebrities with furry buddies!

Source: 10TV

Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’ was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 4 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 7 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 10 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 11 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 11 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close