0 reads Leave a comment
Now you can enjoy a cold one with your four-legged buddy!
Now this story is definitely meant for the dog lovers in Columbus. Brewdog announced Tuesday that they will now serve dog-friendly beer so owners can host their own ‘pawties.”
Owners can host their own pawtie at DogTap in their outdoor park. Dog hats, cake, and beer will be provided!
Sounds like a plan? You can book a ‘pawtie’ in advance on BrewDog’s website.
National Dog Day
16 photos Launch gallery
National Dog Day
1. Rihanna1 of 16
2. Serena Williams2 of 16
3. Kevin Hart3 of 16
4. Deborah Cox4 of 16
5. Will Smith5 of 16
6. Ciara6 of 16
7. The Obama’s Dogs7 of 16
8. CeeLo Green8 of 16
9. 50-Cent9 of 16
10. Angela Simmons10 of 16
11. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen11 of 16
12. Zoe Saldana12 of 16
13. Sherri Shepherd13 of 16
14. Shemar Moore14 of 16
15. Zendaya15 of 16
16. Mariah Carey16 of 16
Source: 10TV
Brewdog Creates Beer For Dogs So Owners Can Host ‘Pawties’ was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
comments – add yours